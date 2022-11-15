A. Lange & Söhne Celebrates the World of Precision Watchmaking With an Intimate Event at Capella Bangkok

On November 2 at Capella Bangkok, esteemed guests were invited to a showcase of A. Lange & Söhne’s past and present timepieces, complete with valuable insights from talented watchmakers and engravers from Glasshütte.

In 2009, A. Lange & Söhne made waves in the world of horology by presenting the first ZEITWERK, a wristwatch that features large jumping numerals for the hours and minutes as well as a constant-force escapement as a beat controller. Until today, this decision to include an avant-garde display of time reflects the watchmaker’s ambition to redefine precision watchmaking, paralleling the desire of company founder Walter Lange to “never stand still.”

From The Five-Minute to the One-Minute Rhythm

For the original ZEITWERK, A. Lange & Söhne’s master watchmakers drew inspiration from the famous five-minute clock at the Semper Opera House in Dresden that was commissioned with the aim to display time in a format that was easily legible from even the rearmost seats. Court clock-maker, Johann Christian Friedrich Gutkaes, made the revolutionary decision to craft a a clock that displayed the time digitally in five-minute steps. In 1841, he completed the five-minute clock with his co-worker, Ferdinand Adolph Lange. The idea behind this clock subsequently formed the foundation for ZEITWERK, which switches five times more often than the original clock, once every full minute.

Hours and Minutes at a Glance

The ZEITWERK boasts a patented mechanism with three jumping numerals discs – one displays the hours, the other two display the units and the tens digits of the minutes – within fractions of a second. The hours and minutes are displayed from left to right by large-format numerals to ensure superb legibility. At the top of the hour, when all three numerals discs are simultaneously advanced by one increment, looking at the watch becomes a special experience in itself because of this detailed choreography.

Mechanically Digital: A Contemporary Complication

With a display this complex, designers at A. Lange & Söhne had to push the envelope regarding the rules of precision watchmaking, rising to the challenge in order to fit the mechanism in the limited dimensions of a wristwatch while at the same time providing enough energy to produce the synchronised switching steps. As the numeral discs are very heavy by watchmaking standards, they required considerably higher forces than the uniform rotation of a pair of hands. This was tackled by the patented constant-force escapement, a multitalented device that assures the movement is powered by a uniform amount of force.

Introducing the New ZEITWERK, The Second Generation of the Digital Watch with a Mechanical Heart

Although the the first-generation ZEITWERK was already considered a feat of mechanical engineering, the second generation takes it a step further with the calibre L043.6 movement. As a result of its unique, patented barrel design with two mainsprings, the watch’s power reserve has been doubled from 36 to 72 hours and can perform 4,320 minute jumps when fully wound. Moreover, the addition of a pusher at four o’clock can now separately advance the display. An inverted type, the display switches forward when the pusher is released. This is supported by a patented vertical clutch that uncouples the hour ring from the jumping numerals mechanism each time the pusher is pressed.

The second generation ZEITWERK also features an oscillation system, which oscillates with a frequency of 18,000 semi-oscillations per hour (2.5 hertz) with its own balance spring and patented beat-adjustment system. Comprising of 451 parts, this movement is by far A. Lange & Söhne’s most ambitious. Beyond its inner workings, the watch’s also prioritises aesthetics, featuring a sapphire-crystal caseback, a time bridge made of German silver, twelve hours now marked in red to indicate the tension of the mainsprings, and sapphire bearing jewels.

During the event, which took place at Capella Bangkok’s sophisticated Atelier III, A. Lange & Söhne presented new versions of the award-winning mechanical digital watch. The new ZEITWERK has a case diameter of 41.9 millimetres and a height of 12.2 millimetres and is now available in platinum with a rhodié dial made of solid silver and dark brown alligator leather strap, and pink gold with a black dial and black alligator leather strap. Each model boasts time displays precisely controlled by A. Lange & Söhne’s calibre with seven patents.

