This April, Bangkok is celebrating International Jazz Day 2022 with several events happening around town.

An International Day day declared in 2011 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, International Jazz Day is celebrated annually on 30 April. This year, it falls on a Saturday. The capital city is honouring the musical genre that is jazz by hosting events all over town. Some venues are celebrating solely on Saturday while other venues are celebrating over several days. If you’re one for jazz music, here’s where to celebrate International Jazz Day 2022 in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Crimson Room]

6 International Jazz Day 2022 Events in Bangkok

SIWILAI Sound Club

First up, we’ve got SIWILAI Sound Club. The gorgeous, groovy SIWILAI Sound Club is paying homage to the birth of jazz in Thailand with a 3-day event joined by a number of jazz greats. Guests are invited to take a stroll down musical lane with classic jazz subgenres like bebop, swing, manouche, and more.

‘The International Jazz Celebration on Charoen Krung’ takes place on 28-30 April 2022 at SIWILAI Sound Club. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

Crimson Room

7 days, 7 styles of jazz, more than 25 artists – that’s how Crimson room is celebrating International Jazz Day 2022. Throughout the week, the cabaret-style jazz & blues club is blessing its rich, ravishing, red interiors with performances by local and international artists alike. Think progressive jazz, electronic jazz, post-fusion contemporary jazz, and more.

‘Crimson Room Jazz Fest 2022’ takes place from 25 April 2022-1 May 2022 at Crimson Room. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

The Commons Thonglor

After a two-year hiatus, The Commons Thonglor is celebrating the upcoming jazz occasion. Stay all day and jam all night with appetising bites, boozy beverages, and of course, lots and lots of jazz music. The all-day event will feature three musical acts in total, commencing the afternoon with London-born Bangkok-based DJ Mike the Butcher, followed by Pamai Trio & His Guitar Pals, and concluding the night with live jazz band J.A.B.

‘International Jazz Day – theCOMMONS Thonglor’ takes place on 30 April 2022 at The Commons Thonglor. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

The Commons Saladaeng

For those who can’t make it on Saturday, The Commons Saladaeng is hosting an International Jazz Day 2022 event on Friday, 29 April 2022. For their first-ever International Jazz Day celebration, the venue aims to honour community, diversity, creativity, and the power of music. Expect food, drinks, and a lineup consisting of two musical acts for the evening: Cosmos feat. Oil & The Quinet and Thailand Saxophone Summit Double Trio.

‘International Jazz Day – theCOMMONS Saladaeng’ takes place on 29 April 2022 at The Commons Saladaeng. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

Foojohn jazz club

Entertainment venue Foojohn jazz club is throwing a three-day celebration for the upcoming International Jazz Day 2022: ‘Dale Barlow,’ ‘Round About Miles Night,’ and ‘The Cool Jazz Cats.’ Expect a performance by Australian jazz musician Dale Barlow, a tribute to the late American jazz icon Miles Davis, and local jazz musicians.

‘FooJohn IJC 2022’ takes place on 28-30 April 2022 at Foojohn jazz club. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

Smalls

Bangkok’s cherished jazz bar Smalls is celebrating not one, but two occasions: the bar’s eight-year anniversary and International Jazz Day 2022. Complimentary cocktails, live tunes, exclusive merchandise – the venue is going all out this Saturday. For those who cannot make it this weekend, they also have events happening during the week. On a side note, David Jacobsen’s Smalls also ranked No. 69 on the ‘Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022’ 51-100 ranking.

‘SMALLS ANNIVERSARY’ takes place on 30 April 2022 at Smalls. For more information and reservations, visit the website.