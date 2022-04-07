Beach Polo is Back this Saturday at the InterContinental Hua Hin

The InterContinental – B.Grimm Asian Beach Polo Championship makes its much-awaited return for 2022, taking place this April 9 in Hua Hin.

Mark your social calendars, because Beach Polo is back! Kick-starting Thailand’s polo season, the event is hosted once again by the Equestrian Association of Thailand — helmed by President of B.Grimm, Dr. Harald Link — Proud Real Estate Company Limited, and the InterContinental Hotel Hua Hin Resort.

Hallowed as Asia’s largest and only Beach Polo event, the competition takes place on the sandy shores of Hua Hin, and sees top teams from across the region, gathered to compete for the illustrious HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha trophy.

While the matches provide a stage for both International and local polo talents alike, regulars at the Asian Beach Polo will know it’s also very much a style-focused event. As players from varying nations engage in some friendly competition, expect to see crowds of fabulously-dressed spectators, ready to showcase the very best of this years’ polo season fashion trends. Better get your snazzy polo hats ready!

This years’ championship marks B.Grimm’s 144th anniversary in Thailand and, true to B.Grimm’s long standing philosophy of “doing business with generosity”, the event comes once again with a charitable aspect.

All proceeds from this years’ Asian Beach Polo Championship will be donated towards supporting the Nabha Foundation, a royal initiative under HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, that serves to provide training, assistance and social welfare to the underprivileged.

To find out more about the InterContinental – B.Grimm Asian Beach Polo Championship, visit the Official Facebook Event Page.