Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do This Week (17-23 October 2022)

Foodies and stage play enthusiasts must not miss this event. Guests are invited to savour a buffet dinner at Colonnade restaurant, before being led to The Sukhothai’s ballroom for The Return of Sherlock Holmes. Starring Nigel Miles Thomas and Daniel Foley, this iconic script from Arthur Conan Doyle will be directed by Anthony Shrubsall, and will surely make a night to remember.

‘Dinner Theatre’ will take place on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 6pm to 8.50pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888.