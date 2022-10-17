Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do This Week (17-23 October 2022)

From indulging in an 8-hand dinner to attending an intense cardio fitness class, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Enjoy an Iconic London Play with ‘The Return of Sherlock Holmes - A Dinner Theatre’
- Send off the Bangkok International Festival of Dance and Music with a Legendary Ballet from the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus
- Tone up at the Most Chic Fitness Club in Town at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
- Dine at an Exclusive Event by Five International Chefs with ‘Stellar Charity Night at The Okura’
- Enjoy a Feast of Thai, Chinese, and Indian Cuisine with this Majestic 8-Hand Collaboration Dinner
Foodies and stage play enthusiasts must not miss this event. Guests are invited to savour a buffet dinner at Colonnade restaurant, before being led to The Sukhothai’s ballroom for The Return of Sherlock Holmes. Starring Nigel Miles Thomas and Daniel Foley, this iconic script from Arthur Conan Doyle will be directed by Anthony Shrubsall, and will surely make a night to remember.
‘Dinner Theatre’ will take place on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 6pm to 8.50pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888.
Directed and performed by a troop of internationally renowned dancers, the last two performances by the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus mark the ending of Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance and Music this year. Your evening will be enlightened with Scheherazade, which is directed by Andris Liepa and accompanied by the masterpiece score of Carmen Suite. Families with children are especially welcomed to the Sleeping Beauty show on the last night.
‘Scheherazade’ is on show on Monday October 17, 2022 and ‘Sleeping Beauty’ on Tuesday October 18, 2022.
The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is pushing the fitness standard in Bangkok with its 24-hour The Standard Gym. As an all-in-one place to burn off some calories, the gym features Thailand’s first CLMBR or a full-body resistance strength and HIIT machine, as well as TechnoGym machines and cardio classes from Peloton. New members will also receive the perks of two complimentary nights in the Standard King room and more.
For more information and reservations, contact 02 085 8888.
The Okura Prestige Bangkok is welcoming Chef Masanori Tomikawa and Chef Arjan Speelman from its counterpart restaurant in Amsterdam to work side-by-side with the in-house Executive Chef Sebastiaan Hoogewerf, Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara, and Chef de Cuisine Gerard Villaret Horcajo. The charity gala dinner will see a delicious 6-course feast that also contributes to the local community of S.O.S Children’s Villages.
‘Stellar Charity Night Dinner’ takes place on Saturday October 22, 2022 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.
Two very familiar faces in the fine dining world, Chef Pam of Potong and Chef Ton of Le Du, alongside Chef Dej from Kyobar and Chef Varun Totlani from Masque restaurant in India, will join hands to bring their expertise to the table. After a four-month exploration, the result will be served at the dinner table — an 8-hand feast featuring a unique blend of Indian, Chinese, and Thai cuisine.
The 8-hand dinner will take place in October 19-20, 2022 at Le Du and Potong restaurant. For more information and reservations, contact 082 979 3950.