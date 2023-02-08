The Most Eye-Catching Beauty Looks from The 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

We don’t like to play favourites, but the Grammy Awards 2023 are up there on our list of the best red carpets. For starters, it combines our love for two things: music and beauty. Each year our favourite Hollywood notables bring their Grammys weekend best, serving up beauty looks that keep us buzzing night-of, but also become iconic for many years to come. This year’s batch of Grammy’s beauty looks includes draped blush and bleached brows as seen on Lizzo and Doja Cat. We’re rounding up our favourites ahead.

Best beauty looks from the Grammy Awards 2023 that caught our attention

Lizzo

From her perfectly draped blush, eye-catching lashes, and floral-embossed nails, Lizzo‘s red carpet look is—by far—one of our favourites.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat brought the dark bimbo glam to the night’s events, with bleached brows, reflective inner-corner eyeshadow, and frosted lip gloss.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain had a monochromatic moment, matching her red lips to her bangs.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox hit the red carpet with twisted tendrils paired with gold-detailed eyes and a bronzed lip that made her look like a goddess.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha channelled Farah Fawcett with flipped blonde curls. Her baby pink blush and coral lips tied her flirty look together.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet with her trademark red lip and a navy blue smokey eye to match her ‘fit.

Anitta

Patrick Ta was responsible for Anitta’s vampy Grammy’s glam, complete with a ginger smokey eye and coordinating lip. Ta used a handful of products from his namesake makeup line to create her look, including Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo to enhance Anitta’s glow. Ta used the Major Dimensions Eyeshadow Palette to add depth to the singer’s eyes and finished the look with the Major Glow Balm to create a just-left-vacation glow.

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon didn’t wear a traditional red to the Grammy’s; she wore a dark-outlined red lip that made her look vampy and alluring.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige wore her platinum blonde hair into a high ponytail updo that put the focus on her glowing skin and metallic gown to rock Grammy awards 2023. Tym Wallace styled the singer’s hair using Fekkai products.

Cardi B

Cardi B paired her electric blue couture gown with bright blue winged eyeliner. Her makeup artist Erika La Pearl also used SOL By Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse in Deep to enhance the rapper’s complexion for an all-over glow.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton’s knotted half updo, bold lashes, and nude lipstick was effortlessly glam.

Celebrity Hairstylist, Eduardo Ponce used Fekkai Clean Stylers Glossing Cream+ to sculpt Hilton’s top knot. He finished with the Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray to keep everything in place.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras’s sharp brows, fluttery lashes, porcelain skin, and matte red lip were a recipe for Grammy’s perfection. Gilbert Soliz created Petras’ look inspired by “a fierce dragon trapped inside of a cage, but also looking polished and perfected.” Soliz used MAC Locked Kiss Ink 24HR Lipcolour in Ruby True and Lip Pencil in Cherry to paint the singer’s pout.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello proved you can’t go wrong with a jet-black wing, blushed skin, and rose-toned lipstick. Ash K Holm used L’Oréal Paris True Match Blush in Rosey Outlook to enhance Cabello’s cheekbones. She used L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion on the high points of Cabello’s cheekbones and body for an all-over glow. Holm finished with the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in the shade Le Nude Admirable.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé made Grammy history tonight in her trademark bronzed skin and makeup. Her iconic honey blonde hair was styled in loose wet-look waves.

