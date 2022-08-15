Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (15-21 August 2022)

From the finest culinary cruise to a revitalising time alone, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Anantara Riverside Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Experience New Seasonal Delicacies with ‘Kaiseki Omakase’ at Sushi Yamazato
- Try the Best Pizzas in Thailans, according to the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific Ranking 2022
- Rejoice in a Violin Concerto at ‘Karni Plays Tchikovsky Violin Concerto’
- Embark on a Thai Culinary Cruise with the New Manohra Cruises Menu
- Take a Break and Rejuvenate Your Mind and Body at The Okura Spa
The premium sushi bar with a stunning skyline view, Sushi Yamazato at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, invites guests to savour its one-of-a-kind Kaiseki appetisers and omakase sushi bites. Highlights of the new menu include sesame tofu crab and wasabi edamame tempura, pan fried Yakimono, and asari clams with hotaruika and yuzu miso.
The Kaiseki Omakase course is served at Sushi Yamazato, The Okura Prestige Bangkok from Wednesday to Sunday at 12.30pm and 6.30pm. Standard course is priced at THB4,900++, premium course at THB6,500++. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.
Last week, 50 Top Pizza announced the ranking of the best pizzas in the Asia Pacific region, and five Bangkok pizzerias made the list. For when you’re a flavourful dough, head out to Peppina, Pizza Massilia, Pizzeria Mazzie, Via Emilia Restaurant, or L’OLIVA Bangkok. A pizza feast with your buddies or an elegant Italian meal with your special ones, their pizzas are perfect on all occasions.
Starring the gifted Russian violinist Eugenia Karni, the violin concerto from the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will be a performance of three music masterpieces: Finlandia by Sibelius, Violin Concerto by Tchaikovsky and Symphony No.4 in D Minor by Schumann. With Adrian Prabava’s unique approach to the scores, the concert will definitely be the highlight of the night for classical music fans.
Karni Plays Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto takes place at Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at THB600-2,500. For more information, visit the website.
If you have a soft spot for Thai fine gastronomy or the river views at dusk, you will find the Manohra Cruises an exceptional experience. Starting with welcome drinks and canapes on the pier, the ship continues to set sail with a lot of delicacies to look forward to, like char-grilled Kurobuta pork with spicy coconut dressing, Gang Rawang Nua curry, and deconstructed Hor Mok.
The culinary cruise is available daily, starting at 6.30pm on the pier. Prices start at THB2,600 net per person for food only. For more information and reservations, contact 02 476 0022.
Maintain the right work-life balance with some spa-time at The Okura Spa situated in the centre of the city. While the signature Ta-ke Relief Massage incorporates heated bamboo rods to massage muscle tissues, the Hot Candle Oil Massage will help to relax and restore the body’s balance. Other than these, the Totally Glowing Sakura Scrub and Anti-Wrinkle and Firmness Ritual are two treatments aimed to purify and soothe the skin.
The Okura Spa is now open daily from 10am-8pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.