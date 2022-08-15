Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (15-21 August 2022)

The premium sushi bar with a stunning skyline view, Sushi Yamazato at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, invites guests to savour its one-of-a-kind Kaiseki appetisers and omakase sushi bites. Highlights of the new menu include sesame tofu crab and wasabi edamame tempura, pan fried Yakimono, and asari clams with hotaruika and yuzu miso.

The Kaiseki Omakase course is served at Sushi Yamazato, The Okura Prestige Bangkok from Wednesday to Sunday at 12.30pm and 6.30pm. Standard course is priced at THB4,900++, premium course at THB6,500++. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.