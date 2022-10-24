Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do This Week (24-30 October 2022)

From an exclusive wedding fair to a Thai wine dinner, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Savour the Taste of Italian Delectables and Wines at the ‘Lungarotti Premium Beverage Dinner’
- Plan Your Precious Celebration at the ‘Beauty of Romance Wedding Fair 2022’
- Enjoy a Spooky Feast at Siri House's ‘Halloween Brunch Weekend’
- Check out Valentino and the Pantone Color Institute Collab Items
- Embark on a Gastronomic Journey of Thai Delicacies and Sustainable Wines at Phra Nakhon
In a sumptuous partnership between Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit and Italasia, the hotel’s Executive Chef Gaetano Palumbo will be serving a 6-course menu with an accompaniment of 6 luxurious wines from Lungarotti. For one night only, diners will see an array of beautiful dishes like Sicilian red prawn with lemon curd and mullet roe, pumpkin risotto with quail wrapped in cured pork, and beef tenderloin with chanterelles.
The Lungarotti Premium Beverage Dinner is served on the night of Thursday October 27, 2022 at Rossini’s. Food and wine pairing starts at THB4,599++ per person. For more information, contact 02 649 8888.
An all-in-one event for couples looking to tie the knot, the Beauty of Romance Wedding Fair offers an opportunity to explore the endless choice for wedding invitation cards, souvenirs, gowns, jewellery, photographers, and so much more, in one place. Moreover, the first couple to confirm their ceremony at The St. Regis Bangkok will receive an additional perk at Clinique La Prairie along with other benefits, too.
The Beauty of Romance Wedding Fair 2022 will take place at The St. Regis Bangkok on October 29-30, 2022 from 11am-7pm. Reservation is recommended through 02 207 7777.
One way to celebrate Halloween with your kids is at Siri House’s Halloween Brunch Weekend. Activities such as face painting, games, and movies will surely entertain children, while the spooktacular brunch will fill small ones and adults up with joy. The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and two sagas of Hotel Transylvania will be shown throughout the weekend.
The Halloween Weekend Brunch will take place on Saturday and Sunday on October 29-30, 2022 from 11.30am-4pm. For more information, contact 094 868 2639.
Valentino’s Pink PP collection captures perfectly the fashion house’s mastery of colours, for all the 11 pink-coloured items have been launched in Bangkok now together with Pantone. Ranging from a keychain to an umbrella, these everyday-use items are available in a series of pop-ups around the world, including Italy, France, Singapore, and Japan. The special capsule is available in Bangkok at Emquartier.
Focusing on sustainability and locality, this epicurean dinner at Phra Nakhon restaurant will combine all organic ingredients from small-scale farms all around Thailand, including Capella Bangkok’s greenhouse. Led by Chef Kannika Jitsangworn and sommelier Thanakorn “Jay” Bottorff, the savouries, such as Panaeng curry of tiger prawn and smoked duck breast, will be paired with organic and delightful wines.
The Organic and Sustainable Wine Dinner is served on Friday October 28, 2022, priced at THB4,500++ per person. For more information, contact 02 098 3814.