Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do This Week (24-30 October 2022)

In a sumptuous partnership between Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit and Italasia, the hotel’s Executive Chef Gaetano Palumbo will be serving a 6-course menu with an accompaniment of 6 luxurious wines from Lungarotti. For one night only, diners will see an array of beautiful dishes like Sicilian red prawn with lemon curd and mullet roe, pumpkin risotto with quail wrapped in cured pork, and beef tenderloin with chanterelles.

The Lungarotti Premium Beverage Dinner is served on the night of Thursday October 27, 2022 at Rossini’s. Food and wine pairing starts at THB4,599++ per person. For more information, contact 02 649 8888.