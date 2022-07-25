Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (25-31 July 2022)

From visiting a cannabis dispensary to taking your pets on an afternoon play-date, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The House on Sathorn]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Explore Cultural Diversity at ‘North-East India Festival in Bangkok’
- Bask in Wine, Cheese, Cold Cuts, and Live Music at Rouge Bar, Hansar Bangkok
- Visit Thailand’s First KANA Dispensary for Wellness Cannabis
- Relax with Your Four-Legged Friends on ‘PAW Day’ at The House on Sathorn
- Rejoice in the Sinfonia Concertante by ‘Symphonies for Six’
Arranged by the Embassy of India, the North-East India Festival in Bangkok will showcase the multiple facets of Indian culture, including music, fashion, and food. The nine states of North-East India will bring their own textiles, handicrafts, and food, as well as put on a fashion show by eight designers of the region.
North-East India Festival will take place at Central World from July 30-31.
The luxury hotel in the city centre is hosting a one-hour event of free-flow wine with cheese and cold cuts platters. To lighten up the night, Man Go Jam band will be performing indie folk and acoustic favourites alongside the groovy feast.
Free-flow wine, cheese and cold cuts will take place at Rouge Bar, Hansar Hotel Bangkok on Wednesday July 27, during 6pm-9pm. Tickets are priced at THB900++ per person.
For those looking to explore and experience the power of cannabis through wellness, KANA Pure Dispensary acts as a comprehensive cannabis store that provides medical-grade cannabis as well as cannabis knowledge for Thai users. Aiming to treat anxiety, insomnia and stress, the cultivated products will soon be used in the KANA Wellness Clinics set to open around the city, too.
KANA Pure Dispensary is located in Jono Bangkok Asoke, Sukhumvit 16.
The iconic House on Sathorn will welcome your furry friends to an afternoon feast this Pets Are welcome (PAW) Day. Sit back in the green garden and listen to live jazz by The Pleasure Delayer while snacking on Paii’s sumptuous seafood dishes or the elegant afternoon tea set.
PAW Day takes place at The House on Sathorn every last Sunday of the month from 12pm-11pm. Jazz band performs during 2.30pm-5.30pm.
Through an assemblage of revered musicians known as Symphonies for Six, at this event, guests will get to rejoice in the Mozart Grande Sestetto concertante, Sinfonia concertante K.364 and Beethoven Symphony no.6 in F major, Op. 68 performed by the sextet. For a soothing atmosphere, Neilson Hays Library sets the friendly background for your Sunday night music session.
Symphonies for Six will take place at Neilson Hays Library on Sunday July 31 during 7pm-8.30pm. Tickets are priced at THB950 and THB850 for library members.