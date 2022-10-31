Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do This Week (31 October-6 November 2022)

The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep is presenting its premium Yamazaki Limited Edition event featuring four reputable whiskeys paired with sumptuous dishes. Behind the bar and the kitchen are bar consultant and brand ambassador of BeamSuntory Thailand, Nanthawat Klinhom, and Executive Chef Shinji Hara, who will be in charge of arranging this rare occasion in Bangkok. From butterscotch to smoky, herbal notes, it really is a can’t-miss event that showcases the wide variety of the spirit.

The Yamazaki Cask Series Tasting Event will take place at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep on November 7, 2022. Tickets are priced at THB20,000 per person.