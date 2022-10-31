Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do This Week (31 October-6 November 2022)

From a premium whiskey tasting to an exclusive four-day art exhibition, here are six events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Explore Hugo Boss’s Reopened Flagship Store at Siam Paragon
- Sip Premium Japanese Whiskeys at the 'Yamazaki Cask Series Tasting'
- Experience an Australian Wine Tasting on Halloween Night
- Appreciate Asian Arts at Hotel Art Fair
- Celebrate the Bar Industry at Bangkok Bar Show
- Experience a Series of Culinary Activities at 'SO Amazing Chefs 2022'
Hugo Boss reopened its first store in Thailand under a new store concept. Located at Siam Paragon, the store is a beautiful combination of warm-tone materials and black high-gloss surfaces. Apart from the latest Fall-Winter 2022 Boss Menswear and Womenswear collections, the store also features a Made-to-Measure lounge, where guests can experience that optimal service the Boss way.
The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep is presenting its premium Yamazaki Limited Edition event featuring four reputable whiskeys paired with sumptuous dishes. Behind the bar and the kitchen are bar consultant and brand ambassador of BeamSuntory Thailand, Nanthawat Klinhom, and Executive Chef Shinji Hara, who will be in charge of arranging this rare occasion in Bangkok. From butterscotch to smoky, herbal notes, it really is a can’t-miss event that showcases the wide variety of the spirit.
The Yamazaki Cask Series Tasting Event will take place at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep on November 7, 2022. Tickets are priced at THB20,000 per person.
In an exclusive partnership with Wine Gallery, The Sukhothai Bangkok is hosting an Australian wine tasting that will be followed by a spooky party with live music. Come for the wines and stay for the party. Also, don’t forget to dress up, for the winner of the Best Dressed competition is promised amazing prizes.
Swirl & Sip Halloween takes place on October 31, 2022 from 6pm onwards at Zuk Bar. For more information, contact 02 344 8888.
It’s good news for all art exhibition hoppers, as the Hotel Art Fair is finally back after a two-year hiatus. The event takes place in one of the most buzzing destinations in Bangkok at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, and will showcase several galleries and artists’ works from across Thailand and Asia.
Hotel Art Fair will take place on November 3-6, 2022. Free entry.
Whether you’re an avid lover of spirits, or you’re a bar owner (or bar owner-to-be), the Bangkok Bar Show invites all fans of the local bar industry. The event, born out of the collaboration between Niks Anuman-Rajadhon and Colin Chia, is separated into the ‘Seminar and Trade Show’ and ‘Events & Takeovers’ segment. While the former will be take place at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club for those interested in the business, the latter will be hosted by Zuma, Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Tropic City, and more, on each night.
The Bangkok Bar Show 2022 will take place on November 3-6, 2022.
Back for the 10th year, the SO/ Bangkok is hosting a cluster of celebrated chefs from around Asia to present their delicacies to Bangkok foodies. From a master class, a mixologist night, and a Sunday brunch, to a cheese night, several starred chefs will serve guests with their stellar dishes. Confirmed at the time of writing right now are Chef Kai Ho, Chef Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm and Chef Bobby Chinn.