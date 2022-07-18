Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (18-24 July 2022)

Cheese and wine are divine on their own, but it’s game-changing when The Sukhothai Bangkok decides to add premium Let It Bee Honey to the menu. The ‘Honey, Cheese & Wine Tasting’ is a three-hour class where the specialists will help you find your favourite combo among the 5 wines and 9 cheeses from both local and imported selections.

‘Honey, Cheese and Wine Tasting’ takes place on Thursday July 21, from 6pm-9pm at Celadon. For more information and reservation, contact 02 344 8888.