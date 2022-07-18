Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (18-24 July 2022)

From arranging flowers to attending an art dinner and a cheese buffet, here are six events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero Image Credit: Aliona Gumeniuk/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Evangelina Silina/Unsplash]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Find Your A Combination at the ‘Honey, Cheese and Wine Tasting’ at The Sukhothai Bangkok
- Fill Your Palate with Fragrant Truffles at Quince’s ‘A Winter Feast’
- Enjoy Fairy Tale Music with ‘Disney in the Classical Land’ at River City Bangkok
- Meet the Artisans of Cheese at the All-Thai Cheese Buffet at VIVIN Grocery
- Let Your Creativity Bloom at ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement’ Workshop
- Celebrate French Delicacies and Admire Abstract Expressionism at ‘Art Dinner #02 – Omakasé - Abstract Expressionism’
Cheese and wine are divine on their own, but it’s game-changing when The Sukhothai Bangkok decides to add premium Let It Bee Honey to the menu. The ‘Honey, Cheese & Wine Tasting’ is a three-hour class where the specialists will help you find your favourite combo among the 5 wines and 9 cheeses from both local and imported selections.
‘Honey, Cheese and Wine Tasting’ takes place on Thursday July 21, from 6pm-9pm at Celadon. For more information and reservation, contact 02 344 8888.
One of Asia’s best 100 restaurants 2022, Quince is spotlighting Australian truffles with their A Winter Feast event. Chef Steve Doucakis will take the Australian truffles on a journey of four dishes, whilst sommelier Greg Plowes has come up with unique wine pairings to suit. The truffle dinner includes Scallop & Truffle Carpaccio, Mafalde Pasta, Braised Beef Cheek, and Roasted Spatchcock, and ends with Chocolate Mousse, all of which star the triumphant ingredient of the night.
A Winter Feast takes place at Quince on Thursday July 21, from 6pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 0948682639.
The dreams of your little prince or princess will be recreated by the students of the College of Music, Mahidol University in this beautiful live playlist entitled ‘Disney in the Classical Land’. With several dream-like songs, guests can look forward to hearing all-time favourites from Frozen, Lion King and Beauty and the Beast at River City Bangkok.
Disney in the Classical Land takes place at River City Bangkok on Saturday July 23 at 4pm. Free admission.
VIVIN Grocery is making its bi-weekly All-Thai Cheese Buffet a special one this week with the presence of two dairy kings of Thailand: Brice Renaud of Dofann and Jarutat “Jart” Snidwongse Na Ayuthaya of Jartisann. While indulging in rich Thai cheeses, all guests will be open to ask the two cheesemakers any cheesy questions.
Meet the Artisan All-Thai Cheese Buffet takes place at VIVIN Grocery on Thursday July 21, during 5pm-9pm.
The Sukhothai Bangkok’s series of flower workshops, ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement,’ takes on the Flowers & Fruits Bouquet technique this month. Conducted by the hotel’s revered florist Khun Pom, participants will get to learn how to use colours, composition, techniques, and materials to create their own fruity bouquet.
Flowers & Fruits Bouquet workshop is available on Wednesday July 20, at 2pm-5pm. For more information, contact 023448888.
Bored of your conventional omakase? This multi-sensory omakase is nothing like the others, for Chef Clément Hernandez and Japanese artist Hiro Namba are steering this dining event to more than just a feast. Live calligraphy, martial arts, and music from DJ Rory are being added to the already-fascinating 5-course omakase-inspired French delicacies. Moreover, the event will also be the private launch of Hiro’s latest exhibition, too.
Omakasé – Abstract Expressionism takes place at WORKSHOP on Thursday July 21, from 6pm to 9pm. Seats are limited to only 46 seats. For more information and reservations, contact Official Line @workshopbkk.