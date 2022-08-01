Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (1-7 August 2022)

Craving for exceptionally good music along with finely crafted cocktails? Buddha & Pals has some of the most spectacular jazz shows every week, with gypsy jazz from The Loner Manouche band every Wednesday night. This week, why not get inspired with some smooth tunes?

Gypsy Jazz by The Loner Manouche takes place at Buddha & Pals on Wednesday August 3, 2022 from 7pm-11pm.