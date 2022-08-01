Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (1-7 August 2022)

From shopping for traditional Thai silk to swinging by a jazz bar, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit via River City Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge Your Ears with Live Gypsy Jazz at Buddha & Pals
- Cherish Thai Textiles and Handcrafts at ‘Sense of Thai’ by The Emporium and The EmQuartier
- Enjoy a Sumptuous Feast to Vinyl Tunes at Chim Chim’s ‘Vinyl Brunch’
- Shop Organic Produce from the Truck by Happy Grocers
- Discover the Tiger Within You at the ‘Beyond Tigers’ Art Exhibition
Craving for exceptionally good music along with finely crafted cocktails? Buddha & Pals has some of the most spectacular jazz shows every week, with gypsy jazz from The Loner Manouche band every Wednesday night. This week, why not get inspired with some smooth tunes?
Gypsy Jazz by The Loner Manouche takes place at Buddha & Pals on Wednesday August 3, 2022 from 7pm-11pm.
To honour the upcoming 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the ‘Emporium EmQuartier Sense of Thai’ event has been arranged to showcase the beauty of traditional Thai textiles. A rare occasion to collect the most treasured garments, guests can stop by and shop for ancient and modern Thai fabrics such as Thai silk, Pha Yok and Prae Wa silk, jewellery, and valuable woodworks and ceramics.
Emporium EmQuartier Sense of Thai is on show until August 14, 2022 at Quartier Gallery M floor, The EmQuartier.
Feast at the most upbeat Saturday brunch in town at Chim Chim’s ‘Vinyl Brunch.’ The endless full-menu brunch will be accompanied by music from several familiar DJs, who will take turns helming the station each Saturday at this art-inspired venue.
Vinyl Brunch takes place at Chim Chim Bangkok on Saturday August 6, 2022 from 12pm-4pm.
Visit this award-winning grocery provider, Happy Grocers, for 100% organic fruits and veggies. The shop makes sure all produce is safe, free from any plastic use, and sold at a fair price for both the consumers and the farmers. Pick up your own unique veggies the charming Happy Grocers Truck in Yen Akat this weekend.
Happy Grocers Truck will be at Thada Court, Yen Akat 2 on Saturday August 6, 2022 from 1.30pm-2.30pm only.
Artist Thana Phothong believes that there is a sleeping tiger inside all of us. Now showing at River City, her exhibition ‘Beyond Tigers’ depicts the three main periods of a human’s life: childhood, adolescence and adulthood. Through this feral character, viewers are invited to explore emotion and discover their own tiger living within them.
Beyond Tigers is on show until August 7, 2022 at RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1 on 2nd floor. Free entry.