Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (11-17 July 2022)

Truffle lovers must not miss Mia’s next one-night-only event, for it includes an extravagant amount of Australian black truffle in a 7-course menu. From the sJosephine Oyster with Truffle Ponzu to the Roasted Barley Ice Cream with Truffle Caramel, this truffle-indulgent course embraces Australian truffle in every shape and form, with a fine wine pairing to suit.

The Truffle Tasting Menu is served on July 12 from 5pm onwards at Mia. The 7-course menu is priced at THB5,250++, with wine pairing for an additional THB2,250++.