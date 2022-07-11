Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (11-17 July 2022)

By Chayanin Thaijongrak
11 Jul 2022
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (11-17 July 2022)
People & Events
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (11-17 July 2022)

From tea-brewing to truffle-tasting, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mia restaurant]

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Indulge in Australian Black Truffle with Mia's ‘Truffle Tasting Menu’

Truffle lovers must not miss Mia’s next one-night-only event, for it includes an extravagant amount of Australian black truffle in a 7-course menu. From the sJosephine Oyster with Truffle Ponzu to the Roasted Barley Ice Cream with Truffle Caramel, this truffle-indulgent course embraces Australian truffle in every shape and form, with a fine wine pairing to suit.

The Truffle Tasting Menu is served on July 12 from 5pm onwards at Mia. The 7-course menu is priced at THB5,250++, with wine pairing for an additional THB2,250++.

visit the website

2 /5

Enjoy Free-Flow Cold Cuts, Cheeses, and 10 Different Wines at ‘L'APÉRO by Cagette’

The laid-back French restaurant famous for its deli counter, Cagette Canteen & Deli, is hosting a fabulous event for wine and cheese lovers. L’APÉRO by Cagette will provide a free-flow buffet of quality cold cuts, varieties of cheeses and mezze, and small dishes of appetisers. Ten selections of wine will take turns accompanying you through the night.

L’APÉRO by Cagette takes place at Cagette Canteen & Deli on Tuesday July 12 from 7pm-9pm, priced at THB1,990 per person.

visit the website

3 /5

Learn Ancient Tea Brewing Rituals at the ‘Grand Cru Tea Masterclass’

For two days only, Bangkok’s glamorous bar Stella will host a tea masterclass featuring the super-rare and exotic Grand Cru teas of China. Led by the hotel’s expert tea connoisseurs, the session offers guests an immersive journey with three types of Chinese teas and Gong Fu brewing technique, as well as inviting guests afterward to savour in Capella Bangkok’s signature high tea.

Grand Cru Tea Masterclass is priced at THB5,000++ for two persons on July 13-14 at 12pm and 2pm. Each session is open for a maximum of 4 guests only.

visit the website

4 /5

Try New Zealand’s Oldest Wine, ‘Church Road’

Dinner at home this week? Church Road’s crafted Bordeaux-style red wines have been imported into Thailand straight from Hawke’s Bay as the one of the oldest and most awarded wineries in New Zealand. Made to be paired with any kind of meal you’re planning at home, its sophisticated wines will do the job of complimenting, supporting and bringing out the flavours in every dish.

5 /5

Visit the First Art Exhibition of Mahanakhon CUBE, ‘What the CUBE’

Mahanakhon CUBE invites you to explore in more detail the artworks blended within the area of Thai Taste Hub Mahanakhon CUBE. Five Thai artists — Lolay, Rukkit, Beerpitch, Pim Sudhikam and Benzilla — who have previously collaborated with CUBE, have now gathered up for a new creative collection.

What the CUBE is on show until August 2022 during 10am-7pm on the 3rd floor of Mahanakhon CUBE at King Power Mahanakhon.

visit the website
PRESTIGE PLANNER events in bangkok july 2022

Chayanin Thaijongrak
Her friends call her Paint. Chocolate is her true love; traveling is her dream. Apart from engaging with those two, she is busy trying to contemplate the world and her fat cats.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.