Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (11-17 July 2022)

From tea-brewing to truffle-tasting, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Mia restaurant]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in Australian Black Truffle with Mia's ‘Truffle Tasting Menu’
- Enjoy Free-Flow Cold Cuts, Cheeses, and 10 Different Wines at ‘L'APÉRO by Cagette’
- Learn Ancient Tea Brewing Rituals at the ‘Grand Cru Tea Masterclass’
- Try New Zealand’s Oldest Wine, ‘Church Road’
- Visit the First Art Exhibition of Mahanakhon CUBE, ‘What the CUBE’
Truffle lovers must not miss Mia’s next one-night-only event, for it includes an extravagant amount of Australian black truffle in a 7-course menu. From the sJosephine Oyster with Truffle Ponzu to the Roasted Barley Ice Cream with Truffle Caramel, this truffle-indulgent course embraces Australian truffle in every shape and form, with a fine wine pairing to suit.
The Truffle Tasting Menu is served on July 12 from 5pm onwards at Mia. The 7-course menu is priced at THB5,250++, with wine pairing for an additional THB2,250++.
The laid-back French restaurant famous for its deli counter, Cagette Canteen & Deli, is hosting a fabulous event for wine and cheese lovers. L’APÉRO by Cagette will provide a free-flow buffet of quality cold cuts, varieties of cheeses and mezze, and small dishes of appetisers. Ten selections of wine will take turns accompanying you through the night.
L’APÉRO by Cagette takes place at Cagette Canteen & Deli on Tuesday July 12 from 7pm-9pm, priced at THB1,990 per person.
For two days only, Bangkok’s glamorous bar Stella will host a tea masterclass featuring the super-rare and exotic Grand Cru teas of China. Led by the hotel’s expert tea connoisseurs, the session offers guests an immersive journey with three types of Chinese teas and Gong Fu brewing technique, as well as inviting guests afterward to savour in Capella Bangkok’s signature high tea.
Grand Cru Tea Masterclass is priced at THB5,000++ for two persons on July 13-14 at 12pm and 2pm. Each session is open for a maximum of 4 guests only.
Dinner at home this week? Church Road’s crafted Bordeaux-style red wines have been imported into Thailand straight from Hawke’s Bay as the one of the oldest and most awarded wineries in New Zealand. Made to be paired with any kind of meal you’re planning at home, its sophisticated wines will do the job of complimenting, supporting and bringing out the flavours in every dish.
Mahanakhon CUBE invites you to explore in more detail the artworks blended within the area of Thai Taste Hub Mahanakhon CUBE. Five Thai artists — Lolay, Rukkit, Beerpitch, Pim Sudhikam and Benzilla — who have previously collaborated with CUBE, have now gathered up for a new creative collection.
What the CUBE is on show until August 2022 during 10am-7pm on the 3rd floor of Mahanakhon CUBE at King Power Mahanakhon.