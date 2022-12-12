facebook

Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (12-18 December 2022)

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
12 Dec 2022
People & Events
From a Christmas tree workshop to a sumptuous dinner from Lake Como, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Alexander Lamont]

Experience the Taste of Lake Como with Chef Massimiliano Blasone at Ciao Terrazza
Experience the Taste of Lake Como with Chef Massimiliano Blasone at Ciao Terrazza

Known for his innovative Italian dishes with a unique Japanese twist, Chef Massimiliano Blasone from L~ARIA on the shores of Lake Como will bring his dishes from Italy to the exquisite venue of Ciao Terrazza. He will be working closely with Chef Dario to craft the special nine-course set menu, which will take diners onto a gastronomic journey alongside the Chao Phraya River.

The special set dinner is available until December 15, 2022 for dinner at 5pm-11pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

visit the website

Mingle with a Great Winemaker over Nordic-Inspired Delicacies at Villa Frantzén
Mingle with a Great Winemaker over Nordic-Inspired Delicacies at Villa Frantzén

Picturesque restaurant Villa Frantzén is having the most special guest over for two days. Ernst “Erni” Loosen, a famous winemaker from Germany, will be joining guests for the exclusive wine pairing lunch and dinner, and leading his dining companions through his memorable narrative and personality. The private six-course dinner and four-course lunch will be accompanied by wine pairings curated by Erni himself and the house’s sommelier, Jochen Sandkuhl.

The lunch and dinner will take place on December 16-17, 2022; prices start at THB6,300++. Only 12 seats are available. For more information and reservations, contact 087 344 8222.

visit the website

Learn to Love the Planet at Sansiri Backyard ‘Let’s Make Every Day Better’
Learn to Love the Planet at Sansiri Backyard ‘Let’s Make Every Day Better’

The spacious district of Sansiri’s T77 Community is being used to convey Sansiri’s constant commitment to sustainability. Several green activities will be arranged to inform and entertain participants simultaneously, such as SDGs Giant Jenga, EGG Hunting, Animal Feeding, Eco-Workshops, all the way to shopping for fresh veggies at I am Good Market & Eatery.

The festival takes place at T77 Community on December 16-18, 222 during 4pm-7pm.

visit the website

Visit Burberry x Minecraft ‘Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond’ Pop-Up Store for the Thailand-Only Collection
Visit Burberry x Minecraft ‘Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond’ Pop-Up Store for the Thailand-Only Collection

Burberry invites guests into the Minecraft universe where in-game adventures are invented physically and digitally. The space showcases the four elements – earth, air, water, and fire – on the screens and flooring with pixelated displays that reflect the capsule collection. The collection is only available at this very pop-up store, where highlight items include the Waterloo Trench Coat, logo-print sweatshirts, and more made for both men and women.

The pop-up store on the M floor, Siam Paragon will be open until December 19, 2022.

visit the website

Follow Your Festive Spirit with the Alexander Lamont’s Winter Holiday Workshops
Follow Your Festive Spirit with the Alexander Lamont’s Winter Holiday Workshops

Learn to make your holiday centre piece and Christmas tree with the floral artist Naomi Daimaru in the Winter Holiday Centre Piece and Christmas Tree workshops. And while you’re focused on your art pieces, live music, mince pies and mulled wines will also be served to keep up the festive spirit.

The workshops will take place on December 18, 2022 from 2pm-6pm, priced at THB1,000 per person for each workshop.

visit the website
