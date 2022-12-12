Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (12-18 December 2022)

Known for his innovative Italian dishes with a unique Japanese twist, Chef Massimiliano Blasone from L~ARIA on the shores of Lake Como will bring his dishes from Italy to the exquisite venue of Ciao Terrazza. He will be working closely with Chef Dario to craft the special nine-course set menu, which will take diners onto a gastronomic journey alongside the Chao Phraya River.

The special set dinner is available until December 15, 2022 for dinner at 5pm-11pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.