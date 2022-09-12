Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (12-18 September 2022)

As Kimpton Maa-Lai is attempting to achieve a Guinness World Record for the largest Negroni cocktail, guests are invited to witness the party and stay for the Negroni Week 10th year anniversary celebration. Vibe with your crew among the laid-back atmosphere and enjoy the free-flow Campari cocktails from the Negroni Week’s special menu.

Negroni Week Kick-Off Party’s Guinness World Records attempt takes place at Urban Oasis with limited seats on Monday September 12, 2022 from 6pm-7pm, and continues at Bar.Yard from 7pm-10pm.