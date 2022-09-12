Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (12-18 September 2022)

From a rare Ukrainian feast to a Negroni week celebration, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Bar.Yard]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Be a Part of the Guinness World Record’s Attempt for the Largest Negroni at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
- Explore the Taste of Ukrainian Cuisine by Chef Yurii Kovryzhenko
- Rejoice in a World-Class Piano Performance and Tango Flare at ‘Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music’
- Sip from the Rarest Bottles of Wine at ‘Gaysorn Les Vendanges 2022’
- Savour in Classic Korean Dishes at ‘Cuts of Korea by Chef Rung’ Buffet Fair
As Kimpton Maa-Lai is attempting to achieve a Guinness World Record for the largest Negroni cocktail, guests are invited to witness the party and stay for the Negroni Week 10th year anniversary celebration. Vibe with your crew among the laid-back atmosphere and enjoy the free-flow Campari cocktails from the Negroni Week’s special menu.
Negroni Week Kick-Off Party’s Guinness World Records attempt takes place at Urban Oasis with limited seats on Monday September 12, 2022 from 6pm-7pm, and continues at Bar.Yard from 7pm-10pm.
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand is welcoming gastro diplomat chef Yurii Kovryzhenko to create a one-of-a-kind Ukrainian buffet dinner for the ‘Days of Ukrainian Cuisine in Bangkok’ event. Known for his authentic recipes with a ‘haute’ twist, chef Yurii’s variations of Ukrainian dishes present a multitude of tastes in one bite.
The Days of Ukrainian Cuisine in Bangkok with Chef Yurii Kovryzhenko takes place at The Emerald Hotel, Coffee Shop on Saturday September 17, 2022 from 6pm-10pm. Entrance fee is priced at THB1,299 per person.
Having started the grandiose performances last week, Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music continues with a piano performance from Maksim Mrvica and Everything is Tango by Tango Viva this week. While Croatian-born pianist Maksim Mrvica breaks down all musical genre boundaries with his versatile skills in classical, pop, and electronic, the Tango Viva troupe from Buenos Aires will perform a series of classic tango shows.
Maksim Mrvica will perform on Wednesday September 14, 2022, and Tango Viva on Saturday September 17, 2022 at the Thailand Cultural Centre.
‘Gaysorn Les Vendanges’ is made even more special this year through the collaboration with the wine experts of Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar. The wine event is inclusive of a ‘sip, swirl and repeat’ experience with several rare, boutique, and artisanal wines imported from every corner of the world. Free-flow delicacies from Riedel and Hei Yin Chinese fine dining restaurant will accompany your wine-sipping affair, too.
Gaysorn Les Vendanges 2022 takes place on the 2nd floor of Gaysorn Centre, Gaysorn Village in September 16-17, 2022 from 11am-8pm. Early-bird tickets before September 15 are priced at THB1,800.
The Seasonal Tastes buffet at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit this month is featuring a range of iconic classic Korean delectables. Whether it’s suyuk, bibimbap, jjimdak, haemul pajeon, or Korean fried chicken, Chef Rung has got your cravings covered.
‘Cuts of Korea’ is available for International Lunch Buffet, Seafood & Grill Dinner Buffet, and Seafood & Grill Lunch Buffet from September 16-18 and 23-25, 2022.