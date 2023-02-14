Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (13-19 February 2023)

For a last-minute Valentine’s plan, Goji Kitchen + Bar is worth checking out for its sumptuous international buffet plus a special collection of oysters. Imported from La Famille Boutrais in France and Ireland, over seven types of oysters are elegantly presented along with other international dishes. Oysters fans will love both the quality and quantity provided.

The special oyster menu is available until February 19, 2023 at Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.