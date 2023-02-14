Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (13-19 February 2023)

From a glamorous Mexican party to a love-themed exhibition, here are the five best things to check out in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]
For a last-minute Valentine’s plan, Goji Kitchen + Bar is worth checking out for its sumptuous international buffet plus a special collection of oysters. Imported from La Famille Boutrais in France and Ireland, over seven types of oysters are elegantly presented along with other international dishes. Oysters fans will love both the quality and quantity provided.
The special oyster menu is available until February 19, 2023 at Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
Looking for a private and intimate space to take your date to? Falcon Secret Bar is as mysterious as the name implies, but doesn’t compromise on cocktail creativity. Throughout Valentine’s week, three special love-inspired drinks will be served. Live soul music will also fill the air with romance from Thursday to Saturday.
Falcon Secret Bar’s Valentine’s cocktails are available until February 15, 2023.
In this month dedicated to romance, Volvo promotes love along with environmental conservation in its beautiful art installation ‘The Pure Love for Life.’ Decorated fully in Caladiums, fans of Volvo and sustainability-concerned minds alike are invited to visit the studio.
‘The Pure Love for Life’ exhibition is on show at Volvo Studio Bangkok, ICONSIAM until February 28, 2023.
The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon’s glistening venue, Ojo, is being filled with the Mexican party spirit for Paco’s Party. Chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano, the chef behind Ojo, will cook up inventive canapes to be paired with signature cocktails in this splashy dinner. Looking down on Bangkok’s cityscape, this party on the 76th floor has everything from chef-d’oeuvre to live DJ music.
Paco’s Party takes place on February 17, 2023 at Ojo, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.
GranMonte Vineyard and Winery makes your Sundays special with the Sunday Harvest Brunch, which takes you into the vineyard for a grape harvesting and harvest competition. After a visit at the winery for some signed wine bottles, visitors are then welcomed to enjoy the Sparkling Brunch at VinCotto restaurant. This Sunday marks the first of the Sunday Harvest Brunches, and will feature three star chefs: Chef David Thompson of the Michelin-starred Aksorn, Chef Som Jutamas Theantae of Som’s Table Hua Hin, and Chef Noon Nelson Chantrawn of the Michelin-starred Chim by Siam Wisdom Bangkok.
Sunday Harvest Brunch takes place at GranMonte in Nakhon Ratchasima every Sunday until March 12, 2023.