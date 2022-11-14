Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (14-20 November 2022)

One of the Chinese delicacies that is only available in late autumn, the hairy crab or Chinese mitten crab, is being turned used in three sumptuous creations at The Silk Road. Chef Kam and the team have come up with three ways to serve hairy crab, including steamed crab with Chinese tea leaves, stir-fried crab with egg whites, and braised crab in a thick soup.

The hairy crab menu items are served at The Silk Road, The Athenee Hotel until November 30, 2022. The Silk Road opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.