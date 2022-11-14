Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (14-20 November 2022)

From tasting exclusive hairy crab dishes to admiring pre-loved Ferrari models, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Devour Hairy Crab while It’s Still In Season at The Silk Road
- Be Amazed by the Troop of Ferraris at the ‘Ferrari Approved (Pre-Owned) Festival 2022’
- Explore ‘The Art of Japanese Highball’ in Thonglor
- Celebrate Stage’s 3rd Anniversary with ‘Stage Menu 9.0’
- Sip and Sample ecoCocktails at Lennon's, Rosewood Bangkok
One of the Chinese delicacies that is only available in late autumn, the hairy crab or Chinese mitten crab, is being turned used in three sumptuous creations at The Silk Road. Chef Kam and the team have come up with three ways to serve hairy crab, including steamed crab with Chinese tea leaves, stir-fried crab with egg whites, and braised crab in a thick soup.
The hairy crab menu items are served at The Silk Road, The Athenee Hotel until November 30, 2022. The Silk Road opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.
Officially arranged by Ferrari, the Ferrari Approved Festival is fully packed with several incredible models, such as the F8 Tributo, 550 Barchetta, Portofino and Portofino M. With the best offers available under exceptional conditions, all pre-owned motors have undergone the Ferrari Approved process to assure the utmost security standard that you can trust.
The festival takes place at the Cavallino Motors showroom on November 18-20, 2022 from 10pm-5pm.
‘The Art of Japanese Highball’ features the original Japanese spirit, Suntory Whisky’s Kakubin, in a series of beautifully crafted cocktails by Kenta Arai. Known for his skilful practices at Bar Arai Tateguten in Tsukishima, Kenta Arai has created five highballs inspired by the true colours of Kakubin – delicate, smoky, sweet and spicy. These are now available to be enjoyed at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 only.
The Art of Japanese Highball takes place The Japanese Highball Bar 1923, The Commons Thonglor on November 14, 2022 from 8pm-11pm.
Where haute cuisine meets casual, Stage Menu 9.0 is a revisit to the very beginning of its journey in order to celebrate the restaurant’s triumphant third anniversary. The exquisite French dishes you will see at Stage this season on the new menu include Caviar Box, Tortellini & Uni, Japanese Wagyu, and Baba au Rhum. Of course, the signature Dessert Trolley at the end of the meal cannot be missed.
Stage Menu 9.0 is available in 5-, 7- and 10-courses with a wine pairing option. Stage opens daily from 12pm-230pm and 6pm-12am. For more information and reservations, contact 02 002 5253.
Lennon’s bar at the Rosewood Bangkok has launched a menu of sustainable cocktails entitled ecoCOCKTAILS, in partnership with ecoSPIRITS. Through low-waste technology and with locally-sourced ingredients, the bar aims to reduce the carbon impact of its drinks, all while serving up delicious tipples as ever before. From the ‘Koko’ cacao cocktail over to the ‘Som’ citrus beverage, the eco-friendly menu is available at the bar from now onwards.
Lennon’s is open Tues-Sat from 6pm onwards. For more information and reservations, contact 02 080 0030.