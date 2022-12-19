facebook

Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (19-25 December 2022)

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
19 Dec 2022
People & Events
From a joyous Christmas celebration to a farmer’s market, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok]

Shop and Chill at ila’s Female Founders Farmer’s Market
To celebrate female-led businesses and raise social awareness for violence against women, ila and UN Women are partnering up for the third edition of the Female Founders Farmer’s Market. The market sees more than 40 vendors from food, fashion, and art, with more workshops and live music on the main stage. A special panel with UN Women and Sandee Sittipunt, co-founder of Kulasatri Podcast and son of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, will also take place.

Female Founders Farmer’s Market takes place at Patom Organic Living on December 24, 2022 from 11am-5pm.

visit the website

Hang out in the Heart of Ekkamai at 75 Fusion Izakaya & Bar
The perfect venue to wind down after work, 75 Fusion Izakaya & Bar is a newly opened hangout place situated in downtown Ekkamai. Offering a range of fusion menus, you will find Japanese, Korean, and Thai delicacies served along with refreshing beers and drinks. Must-haves are Fried Chicken with 75 Sauce, Kimchi Ramyeon Seafood, and izakaya skewers.

75 Fusion Izakaya & Bar is open everyday during 5pm-12am.

visit the website

Rejoice in the Christmas Concertini at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day schedule at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is packed with festive winter shows. Starting from the ‘Meet Santa Claus’ activity for the little ones in the hotel lobby, followed by ‘The Tchaikovsky’s Ballet Show’, Christmas Carols, ‘The Nutcracker – Mother Ginger Edition’ ballet by Bangkok City Ballet, and ‘Make a Wish to Santa,’ there are plenty of exciting happenings to truly get into the spirit of the season.

The Christmas Celebration at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok takes place on December 24-25, 2022.

visit the website

Savour the Limited-Time Festive Menu at Quince
Quince celebrates the holiday a little more special this year with a 3-course menu, with additional choices of additional oysters, caviar, and truffles. For starters, enjou Smoked Saganaki, BBQ Baby Squid, Foie Gras French Toast, and Burnt Broccolini. For mains, choose among Truffle Butter Spaghettini, Sloane’s Pork Chop, Giant River Prawn Thermidor and more. Then, finish with a sweet dessert like Panna Cotta or the Baked Camembert.

The Festive Dinner at Quince is served from December 22-30, priced at THB1,500++.

visit the website

Challenge All Your Senses with ‘Dine in the Dark’ at BARSU
A one-of-a-kind experience at BARSU, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, will delight your palate and enhance your senses at the same time. After being served with a welcome drink, guests will be led to dine in a pitch black room. The absence of vision will heighten the touch, taste, smell, and hearing senses, which guests will be relying on for the whole dinner. For every one diner, the hotel will donate THB50 to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand, too.

Dine in the Dark is available every Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm-10pm, with special price at THB1,700 per person.

visit the website
Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

