Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (19-25 December 2022)

To celebrate female-led businesses and raise social awareness for violence against women, ila and UN Women are partnering up for the third edition of the Female Founders Farmer’s Market. The market sees more than 40 vendors from food, fashion, and art, with more workshops and live music on the main stage. A special panel with UN Women and Sandee Sittipunt, co-founder of Kulasatri Podcast and son of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, will also take place.

Female Founders Farmer’s Market takes place at Patom Organic Living on December 24, 2022 from 11am-5pm.