Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (20-26 February 2023)

From riverside glass house dining to a cocktail masterclass, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park; featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]
The St. Regis Bar is offering a more immersive cocktail experience with the Art of Drinking Masterclass, where Bar Manager Volkan Ibil will guide you through a 90-minute drink-and-tell session. Starting with the Champagne Sabering ritual, the class will continue at the bar with Volkan showing you how to make one of his personal signature drinks along with fascinating stories about the art of drinking.
The Art of Drinking Masterclass takes place on every third Saturday of the month. Only 10 seats are available per session.
Check out this newly-opened riverside glass house with a beautiful selection of seafood and steak. The Crystal Grill House boasts five stunning pavilions and outdoor dining areas by the Chao Phraya River, where a la carte menus of seafood, meats, oysters, and international desserts are served. The bartenders will also fix you up with your favourite wines, cocktails and beers.
The Crystal Grill House is located at Asiatique.
Bangkok’s newest rooftop bar, Falcon Secret Bar, is inviting Thailand’s brand ambassador of Monkey Shoulder, Tao Dykins, for a full bar takeover. For one night only, he will bring his curated concoctions along with his enthusiastic energy to the bar. Meanwhile live jazz music from Tula The Voice will fill up the room, and DJ Bomber Selecta will also be playing hip hop and funky beats until late.
The Tao Dykins Bar Takeover will take place on February 25.
Chef Ferran Tadeo of the Park Hyatt Bangkok’s Embassy Room will welcome his former colleague, Chef Arnau Bosch, into his kitchen for a four hands dinner experience. With years of training with Spain’s best chefs, Chef Arnau is one of the top representative chefs for Catalan cuisine. The dinner will include an eight-course menu that brings together the legacy of both chefs, highlighting seafood delights and bold Spanish flavours.
The Four Hands Catalan Dinner will take place on February 23-25 at Embassy Room, Park Hyatt Bangkok.
A chance to explore a niche award-winning film is here. The 2023 Chula World Film Series presents Down the River, an Azerbaijan film directed by Asif Rustamov, this month. The screening of this thought-provoking domestic, sports, and psychological drama will be followed by a virtual Q&A with the director.
The screening will take place at the Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University on February 21, 2023. For reservations, contact chulafilm2019@gmail.com.