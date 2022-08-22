Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (22-28 August 2022)

To pay homage to the harvest season in France, the annual Sofitel Wine Fair takes the opportunity to invite all wine connoisseurs to an exclusive wine tasting and pairing experience. With several leading wine suppliers and knowledgable sommeliers, guests will come to find new discoveries as well as explore unknown cultures.

Sofitel Wine Fair takes place at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit in on Saturday August 27, 2022 during 2pm-6pm.