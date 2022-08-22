Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (22-28 August 2022)

From an award-winning movie screening to a wine fair, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
To pay homage to the harvest season in France, the annual Sofitel Wine Fair takes the opportunity to invite all wine connoisseurs to an exclusive wine tasting and pairing experience. With several leading wine suppliers and knowledgable sommeliers, guests will come to find new discoveries as well as explore unknown cultures.
Sofitel Wine Fair takes place at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit in on Saturday August 27, 2022 during 2pm-6pm.
To welcome the arrival of the a season, Stage casual fine dining restaurant unveils Stage Menu 8.0, conceived by Chef Sainisa “Jay” Sangsingkeaw and her team. Available as 4, 7, or 10 courses, the menu highlights include abalone, maitake and seaweed beurre blanc, Busyu Wagyu A3 served with Café de Paris butter, and lamb floss. As always, not to be missed is the Dessert Trolley that comes to the table at the end of the meal.
Stage opens daily during 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-12am. For reservations, contact 02 002 5253.
The Art of Floral Arrangement workshop series conducted by The Sukhothai Bangkok is bidding good bye this week with its final class. The property’s florist Khun Pom will show all beginners how to make a chipmunk hand garland, using materials other than flowers. A special way to calm your mind and boost your creativity.
The Chipmunk Hand Garland class takes place at The Sukhothai Bangkok on Wednesday August 24, 2022 during 2pm-5pm, priced at THB2,300++ per person. For reservations, contact 02 344 8888.
RCB Film Club presents the Oscars-nominated film from Kenya, Subira, to be screened at the club this week. Directed by Ravneet Sippy Chadha, the movie tells the story of an energetic young girl in a conservative family whose life as a woman has already been laid out. In courtesy to the Embassy of Kenya, this is one rare chance to explore Kenyan culture through an award-winning film.
The RCB Film Club screening of Subira is on show on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 4pm at RCB Forum, River City Bangkok.
Chanel taps into the world of literature with its Rendez-vous Littéraires Rue Cambon podcast series, allowing the audience to dive into conversation with emerging writers. The newly-launched episodes explore the personalities of Les Oiselles Sauvages’s author, Pauline Gonthier, as well as the American author of Animal, Lisa Taddeo.
Listen to Les Rencontres on the website or Apple Podcasts.