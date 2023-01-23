Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (23-29 January 2023)

From sky yoga to a two-Michelin-starred dinner experience, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: King Power Mahanakhon]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Experience Two Michelin-Starred Dining with Chef Christian Herrgesell at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
- Welcome Marina Abramović at Her One-Night-Only Lecture
- Catch the Last Glimpse of Chinese-Inspired Treats at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
- Wake up Your Body with ‘Sky Yoga & Wheel’ at King Power Mahanakhon
- Visit the ‘Fire Boy Experience’ at OURS
Known in the culinary world and even featured in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, Chef Christian Herrgesell is a German culinary director and concept creator who has worked at the two-Michelin-starred Tim Raue for over 10 years. During his time in Bangkok, the chef will be cooking six Asian-inspired courses including Hokkaido scallop with dry aged beef dashi, truffle chicken with Jerusalem artichoke, and more. Wine pairings from Dr. Loosen will also be available.
The dinner will be served on January 27-28, 2023 from 6.30pm onwards at Maa-Lai Library.
Marina Abramović is no stranger to the Thai art scene. This year, the Serbian conceptual and performance artist is coming back to participate in the Bangkok Art Biennale Special Program series, which begins with her lecture on the “History of Long Durational Work and MAI.” The artist will be presenting different visual materials while elaborating on the art of performance and its relation to other media.
The lecture takes place on January 25, 2023 from 6pm-8.15pm at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Anantara Siam Bangkok’s beautiful bakery room, Mocha & Muffins, is baking several sumptuous goodies this Chinese New Year. The choices include creamy egg tarts in black sesame, purple potato, green tea and sweetened egg custard. Luna muffins with Mandarin orange and sesame are also available. Moreover, fans can still grab the eco-conscious Chinese New Year hampers filled with oranges, chocolate bunnies, and golden treats, which will be available for one more week only.
The Lunar New Year-themed desserts and hampers are available until January 31, 2023.
As the sun rises this Saturday, all yoga lovers have the chance to practice their ritual while basking in the unobstructed Bangkok views from the 78th floor of King Power Mahanakhon. The session, led by Kru Benjapon Amoonrat, welcomes all beginners and intermediates, and will be followed by a rewarding coffee and snacks.
The Sky Yoga takes place on January 28, 2023 from 7am-9am.
One of Thailand’s top hit songs at the moment, “Fire Boy” by Krit “PP” Amnuaydechkorn, has received a mesmerising adaptation into an animated visualiser narrated by the song’s remix version, or ‘Fire Boy Experience.’ Designed by Gongkan and remixed by SpatChies, it’s an entertaining exhibition many might enjoy.
Fire Boy Experience takes place at OURS Space until February 12, 2023.