Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (23-29 January 2023)

Known in the culinary world and even featured in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, Chef Christian Herrgesell is a German culinary director and concept creator who has worked at the two-Michelin-starred Tim Raue for over 10 years. During his time in Bangkok, the chef will be cooking six Asian-inspired courses including Hokkaido scallop with dry aged beef dashi, truffle chicken with Jerusalem artichoke, and more. Wine pairings from Dr. Loosen will also be available.

The dinner will be served on January 27-28, 2023 from 6.30pm onwards at Maa-Lai Library.