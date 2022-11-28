Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (28 November-4 December 2022)

The week is full of celebratory drinks and meals as we’re quickly approaching the festive season. Here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Zuma Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Sip the Renowned Cocktails of Jon Lee from Penrose KL at Zuma
- Satisfy Your Vietnamese Food Cravings with Chef Didier Corlou’s Treats at Thien Duong
- Explore the World through the Silver Screen at the World Film Festival of Bangkok
- Enjoy an Elegant Wine Pairing at the ‘Tempos Vega Sicilia Wine Dinner’
- Welcome the Festive Season with a Series of ‘Bartender Takeovers’ at The Bar at The House on Sathorn
While Zuma is known for its sumptuous izakaya skewers, fabulous Japanese spread, and must-try weekend brunch, it’s also a go-to place for chilling and vibing with guest bartenders galore. The ambience is heating up even more this week with special cocktails from Jon Lee, co-founder and head bartender of Penrose KL in Kuala Lumpur. With his four imported cocktails and one Zuma-collab drink, it’s the best opportunity to visit this hotspot at the St. Regis for both food and drink.
Jon Lee will showcase his drinks at Zuma on November 30, 2022 from 8pm-11pm.
Dusit Thani’s signature Vietnamese restaurant is hosting a special guest this week. Guest Chef Didier Corlou, a French chef from Madame Hien Restaurant in Hanoi, will bring his specialties to a three-course lunch and five-course dinner at Thien Duong. Some highlights include caramelised pork with wild pepper and onion confit, ‘foie gras’ pho soup with lemongrass, and duck cooked three ways.
Chef Corlou’s special menus are available until December 2, 2022 for lunch at THB750++ and dinner at THB2,150++ per person. For more information, contact 02 200 9009.
After a five-year hiatus, the World Film Festival of Bangkok finally returns with 61 international and 20 experimental films to be screened. Included are films that represent several countries at the Oscars 2023, such as Saint Omer from France, Joyland from Pakistan, and Klondike from Ukraine. ASEAN films like When the Waves Are Gone from the Philippines and Stone Turtle from Malaysia will also be featured.
The festival takes place from December 2-11, 2022 at SFW, CentralWorld.
One of Spain’s greatest wine producers, Bodegas Vega Sicilia, will bring five distinguished wines to the table at Madison Steakhouse for a special wine-pairing dinner. The five-course menu developed by Chef Christian will certainly be enriched with these five complex wines.
The Wine Dinner will be served on November 29, 2022 from 6.30pm onwards, priced at THB6,200++ per person.
Martin Villareal and Cassandra Sim from Republic Bar in Singapore will together shake and stir a selection of artful drinks for discerning drinkers to enjoy at the W Bangkok this week. Then on 2 December, there will also be a chance to bask in the creative cocktails from Nueng Kanivichaporn, the award-winning bartender and owner of Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar in Bangkok.
Bartender Takeover with Martin & Cassandra will take place on November 30, 2022, and with Nueng Kanivichaporn on December 2, 2022 from 7pm-11pm. For more information, contact 02 344 4025.