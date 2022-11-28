Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (28 November-4 December 2022)

While Zuma is known for its sumptuous izakaya skewers, fabulous Japanese spread, and must-try weekend brunch, it’s also a go-to place for chilling and vibing with guest bartenders galore. The ambience is heating up even more this week with special cocktails from Jon Lee, co-founder and head bartender of Penrose KL in Kuala Lumpur. With his four imported cocktails and one Zuma-collab drink, it’s the best opportunity to visit this hotspot at the St. Regis for both food and drink.

Jon Lee will showcase his drinks at Zuma on November 30, 2022 from 8pm-11pm.