Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (29 August-4 September 2022)

An avant-garde collaboration unique to Workshop, chef Clément Hernandez is creating a 5-course tasting menu inspired by 5 themes central to the works of Belgian sculptor Nick Ervinck. These include blob, plant, human, skin, and mask. The French delicacies as well as Gunpowder Irish Gin bespoke cocktails will be accompanied by the artist’s lecture on his art projects.

Art Dinner #03: Technogaia Cuisine takes place at Workshop on Tuesday August 30, 2022 from 6pm until late. Food and cocktails is priced at THB4,000++, food and wine pairing is priced at THB5,500++.