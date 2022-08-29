Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (29 August-4 September 2022)

From a rooftop party at Bangkok’s hottest new hotel to an art-inspired tasting menu, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
Best Things to do in Bangkok this Week (29 August-4 September 2022)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in a Multi-Sensory Art Dinner with Workshop’s ‘Technogaia Cuisine’
- Immerse in the World of Coffee at ‘ICONIC Craft Coffee Fest 2022’
- Celebrate Payday at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon’s Sky Beach
- Stock up on The Athenee Hotel’s Luxury Mooncake Boxes
- Spice up Your Indian Dining Experience at Charcoal
An avant-garde collaboration unique to Workshop, chef Clément Hernandez is creating a 5-course tasting menu inspired by 5 themes central to the works of Belgian sculptor Nick Ervinck. These include blob, plant, human, skin, and mask. The French delicacies as well as Gunpowder Irish Gin bespoke cocktails will be accompanied by the artist’s lecture on his art projects.
Art Dinner #03: Technogaia Cuisine takes place at Workshop on Tuesday August 30, 2022 from 6pm until late. Food and cocktails is priced at THB4,000++, food and wine pairing is priced at THB5,500++.
The riverside’s ICONSIAM is gathering all coffee addicts to ICONIC Craft Coffee Fest 2022 where more than 80 renowned coffee shops and coffee roasters are accumulated. The event will be filled with coffee tasting, coffee dripping and latte art demonstrations, as well as premium coffee products and machines on sale for those who want to customise their own cups at home.
ICONIC Craft Coffee Fest 2022 takes place at the M floor of ICONSIAM, from September 1-7, 2022.
The sky-high, beach-vibe, city-view bar, Sky Beach, is welcoming Tiger Drum, Thai alternative-folk band VENN, and DJ Funkygangster to show off their gigs at ‘It’s a Payday Party.’ Hosted by the city’s chicest new hotel opening of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, guests can enjoy an almost 4-hour long happy hour with fabulous drinks.
‘It’s a Payday Party’ takes place at the Sky Beach of The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon on Wednesday August 31, 2022. The happy hours starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at THB880 per person.
As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, The Athenee Hotel is offering their freshly baked mooncakes in two limited edition boxes: Bouquet per Vittoria and Athenee Signature box. The signature flavours this year include Red Bean and Red Ginger, Sea Salted Caramel, Pork Bak-Kwa and Assorted Nuts, and Mandarin Yuzu and Macadamia. The classics of Lotus Seed with Egg Yolk and Chantaburi Durian with Egg Yolk still remain much-loved by fans.
The Athenee Hotel’s Mooncake Festival takes place on the 6th floor of Central World until August 10, 2022 from 10am-10pm.
For when indulging in Indian delicacies alone feels too mundane, visit Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology for its out-of-this-world spiced dishes plus the sights and sounds of Bollywood dance performances. ‘Bollywood Nights’ aims to bring together centuries-old cooking techniques with modern creativity alongside lively entertainment. An approach to Indian dining guests can rarely find in Bangkok.
Bollywood Nights take place at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology every Thursday night. The performances happen from 7.30pm-9.30pm.