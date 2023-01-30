Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (30 January-5 February 2023)

Experience an extraordinary dinner at Vinotheque, a must-visit venue for beef and wine lovers. The intimate restaurant serves up dry-aged beef prepared by a haute cuisine Japanese chef, together with your selection of wines, liquors, sakes, and umeshu. The Kobe Beef Sandwich, and the 50+ Days Dry-Aged Black Angus are the must-tries.

Vinotheque opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 5pm-11pm.