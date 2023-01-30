Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (30 January-5 February 2023)

From an artistic cruise journey to a wellness festival, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: Vinotheque]
Experience an extraordinary dinner at Vinotheque, a must-visit venue for beef and wine lovers. The intimate restaurant serves up dry-aged beef prepared by a haute cuisine Japanese chef, together with your selection of wines, liquors, sakes, and umeshu. The Kobe Beef Sandwich, and the 50+ Days Dry-Aged Black Angus are the must-tries.
Vinotheque opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 5pm-11pm.
In homage to the Year of the Rabbit, SK-II unveils its SK-II White Rabbit New Year Limited Edition Design Pitera Essence, which comes in the brand’s signature red and blue hues with the white rabbit at the centre. For one week only, the brand has also launched a pop-up where customers won’t only receive the special sample kits with every purchase, but will also get to join a skin counselling session with SK-II’s Mini Magic Scan, revealing skin age and strengths using the most advanced AI technology.
The SK-II White Rabbit Pop Up takes place at Siam Paragon from January 31 – February 5, 2023.
Siri Sala offers to take art connoisseurs on the Bangkok Art Biennale 2022’s River Route, starting from Museum Siam, over to Wat Pho, Wat Prayoon, Wat Arun, and back to Siri Sala for a heartwarming Thai dinner. The boat tour will take you to explore the installations along the Chao Phraya River led by BAB’s curators Ms. Loredana Pazzini-Paracciani and Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit, as well as engage in a conversation with the artists themselves.
The program takes place on February 4, 2023 from 2.30pm-8.30pm.
Under the theme of ‘The Art of Consciousness,’ this year’s Wellness Festival at The Peninsula presents a selection of physical and meditative classes. Ranging from an MMA workout to EnqerQi Detox and Qigong for Emotional Healing class, the programs aim to maximise the guests’ well-being and introduce meditation into their daily lives. Wellness Festival Stay packages for one and two nights are also available.
The Wellness Festival takes place from February 3-5, 2023.
Gaysorn Village sets the scene for the newest hangout space for urban Bangkokians. The Cocoon is an outdoor space serving izakaya dishes amid lively music and a modern Japanese atmosphere. With food and drinks from Kyouki by Bambule, Jua, and Kenji’s Lab, rest assured that the delicacies are prepared by a very experienced crew.
The Cocoon is located on G Floor at Gaysorn Village. It runs until February 25 from Monday to Saturday, 5pm-12am.