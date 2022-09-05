Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (5-11 September 2022)

From a world-class ballet performance to an easygoing cheese and cold cuts event, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: International Festival of Dance & Music]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Find Your Muse at Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music
- Indulge Your Culinary Senses at the Anantara Siam Bangkok’s World Gourmet Festival
- Enjoy Free-Flow Cold Cuts and Cheeses at the ‘Permanence et Pot de Rentrée’ Event at Cagette Canteen & Deli
- Witness the Fun Behind the Wheel with Ferrari’s 296 GTS Convertible Hybrid Live-Streamed Event
- Bask in Progressive Jazz Tunes at the ‘Stella Space at Smalls’ Event
The festival of world-class performing arts is back in Bangkok with over a month of artistic indulgences. For the upcoming week, accompanied by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, one of the world’s most successful classical singers Katherine Jenkins will kick off the night with her powerful voice. Meanwhile, Swan Lake by the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre Ballet will definitely take you on a nostalgic trip.
Katherine Jenkins will perform on Wednesday September 7, 2022; Swan Lake by Stanislavsky Theatre will take place on Saturday and Sunday September 10-11, 2022.
Over nine superstar chefs are brought together at the Anantara Siam Bangkok to cook up unparalleled delicacies this week. From the Michelin-starred chef Amerigo Sesti, to chef Davide Caranchini from Italy, to the celebrated Thai chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam, guests have a chance to pick their favourite event among six days of culinary fun. Join the stunning celebration at the Gala Dinner, or learn new techniques from the chefs in the Masterclasses.
World Gourmet Festival 2022 takes place at the Anantara Siam Bangkok from September 6-11, 2022.
The French worldwide organisation, the Union des Français de l’étranger or UFE, is welcoming all charcuterie-lovers to this homey restaurant iconic to Soi Yen Akart. ‘Permanence et Pot de Rentrée’ at Cagette Canteen & Deli is inclusive of a wide range of cheeses and a charcuterie buffet, plus distinctive glasses and bottles of wines sold at a unmissable prices.
Permanence et Pot de Rentrée takes place at Cagette Canteen & Deli on Wednesday September 7, 2022 from 7.30pm-9.30pm. For reservations, contact thailande@ufe.org
Ferrari’s newest V6 plug-in hybrid sports car will be unveiled for the first time through a livestreaming channel. Designed both for day-to-day driving and limit-pushing situations, the sports car is the first V6-powered vehicle that could unleash its performance up to 830 cv. Tune in to see the majestic Prancing Horse’s beauty.
The event will be livestreamed on Tuesday September 6, 2022 at 2pm on the website.
Largely recognised by the musical field, Stella Space is throwing a live gig at Bangkok’s much-loved jazz bar, Smalls. The band is led by Mahidol’s conductor, composer, teacher and musician Taweesak Boonranapanitpan and accompanied by an experienced pianist, bassist and drummer. Swing by for an ear-opening experience of progressive jazz while nibbling on Gallery Pizza, Wing Spot’s chicken wings, and more.
Stella Space will perform at Smalls on Wednesday September 7, 2022 from 9pm onwards. For reservations, visit the website.