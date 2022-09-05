Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (5-11 September 2022)

The festival of world-class performing arts is back in Bangkok with over a month of artistic indulgences. For the upcoming week, accompanied by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, one of the world’s most successful classical singers Katherine Jenkins will kick off the night with her powerful voice. Meanwhile, Swan Lake by the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre Ballet will definitely take you on a nostalgic trip.

Katherine Jenkins will perform on Wednesday September 7, 2022; Swan Lake by Stanislavsky Theatre will take place on Saturday and Sunday September 10-11, 2022.