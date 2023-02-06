Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (6-12 February 2023)

From an art dinner to a jewellery pop-up store, here are the five best things to check out in Bangkok this week.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Taste the New Nespresso Collab Capsules at Nespresso Boutiques
- Savour and Experience ‘Positive Dining - From Clay to Cuisine’ at Workshop Restaurant & Gallery
- Visit Swarovski’s Pop-Up Store at Central Embassy
- Enjoy an Immersive Theatre Dinner with ‘An Evening with Mark Twain’
- Treat Yourself to the Flute Symphonies from Julien Beaudiment
Nespresso joins hands with Italian fashionista Chiara Ferragni to develop her the Milano Intenso, an intense cacao coffee in a green capsule. The collaboration also includes limited-edition accessories like an espresso cup, and a vibrant green CitiZ coffee machine. Coffee lovers are welcome to have their daily dose of caffeine and enjoy this new flavour (and more) at all Nespresso boutiques.
The special Ispirazione Italiana collection with Chiara Ferragni is available at all Nespresso boutiques.
Workshop Restaurant & Gallery, Wayn Traub, and SAC Gallery together present an extraordinary dinner experience that revolves around ceramic works. Inspired by the ceramic artist Vipoo Srivilasa’s creations, the ‘Positive Dining: From Clay to Cuisine’ event will feature a five-course tasting menu from Chef Clément Hernandez, which takes diners through the five stages of art and fine cuisine processes. A beverage-pairing is also available.
‘The Positive Dining: From Clay to Cuisine’ takes place on February 7-8, 2023.
For a few months only, Swarovski has opened a new pop-up store that showcases its new creative vision. The octagon-shaped cabinets are adorned with lively green and pink colours, where stunning collections of classic crystals, Swarovski Creators Lab products, and the special shoe collabs with Aquazzura and Golden Goose are displayed.
Swarovski pop-up store is located at Central Embassy, L2 Floor, until May 1, 2023.
The Sukhothai Bangkok welcomes theatre fans to the exclusive Daniel Foley performance, An Evening with Mark Twain. The evening begins with a buffet dinner at Colonnade Restaurant before moving to the enchanting one-man play, where you will travel into the world of the author’s literary masterpieces, from his most popular novels to some of the letters he receives.
The Theatre Dinner takes place on February 10, 2023 at The Sukhothai Bangkok.
For fans of classical music, there will be a solo performance by the renowned flautist Julien Beaudiment accompanied by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra this week. The program includes three moving musical pieces all conducted by Vanich Potavanich.
The performance takes place on February 8, 2023 at Thailand Cultural Centre.