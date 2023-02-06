Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (6-12 February 2023)

Nespresso joins hands with Italian fashionista Chiara Ferragni to develop her the Milano Intenso, an intense cacao coffee in a green capsule. The collaboration also includes limited-edition accessories like an espresso cup, and a vibrant green CitiZ coffee machine. Coffee lovers are welcome to have their daily dose of caffeine and enjoy this new flavour (and more) at all Nespresso boutiques.

The special Ispirazione Italiana collection with Chiara Ferragni is available at all Nespresso boutiques.