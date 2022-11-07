Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (7-13 November 2022)

From a 1920s-themed party to a riverside outdoor market, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
To welcome the cool breeze, Thai fine dining restaurant Royal Osha is serving up a wonderfully curated winter course from Chef Vichit Mukura, R&D Chef Kewalin Pithayanukul, and owner Supapitch Pithayanukul. The course includes a range of fiery dishes, including Thong Muan Tom Yum Kung Caviar and Stir Fried Lobster with Celery and Jaew-Grilled Lamb with Red Jasmine Rice. Definitely a must-try for those looking for authentic Thai-style delicacies in an elevated setting.
The Winter’s Course Menu is available as 5-, 8-, or 12 courses until January 31, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 256 6555.
Nespresso recently opened in the centre of the lifestyle hub at EmQuartier, bringing the newest Nespresso Vertuo machine and Tasting Bar to bustling Sukhumvit. Despite the new features, the new store preserves the original concept of sustainability and eco-consciousness, through recycled furniture and decor, and the unique ‘Window to Farm.’
Nespresso Boutique is located on G Floor, The Glass Quartier, EmQuartier.
The House on Sathorn is back with its yet another themed party. This time, the venue is being converted into a glamorous lounge straight out of the 1920s, inviting guests to come in their most dapper outfits. Enjoy the live show and music from the DJs as well as special artists from sun-down until late.
‘A Little Party Never Killed Nobody’ takes place at The Bar at The House on Sathorn on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 7pm to 1.30am.
The beloved riverside market is back. This time, the event will feature several Michelin Guide street food restaurants such as Kuay Jup Mr. Jo, Khao Soi Lamdduan Fah Ham, and Guay Tiew Khua Gai Suanmali, as well as Phad Thai from the Shangri-La Bangkok itself. In addition, sumptuous dishes from Salathip of the Shangri-La Bangkok will also be served along the river.
The market takes place at the Shangri-La Bangkok on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777.
Widely loved characters, Moomin and his family, have gained recognition worldwide not only amongst children but amongst young-at-heart adults as well. Thereby, fans of Moomin may very well enjoy the story of the creator behind the beloved character. It will be showcase in TOVE, a biopic of Tove Jansson. The film explores Tove’s myriad experiments with artistic styles, as well as her personal life and quest for freedom.
TOVE will be on show at the RCB Forum at River City Bangkok on Saturday November 12, 2022 at 4pm.