Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (7-13 November 2022)

To welcome the cool breeze, Thai fine dining restaurant Royal Osha is serving up a wonderfully curated winter course from Chef Vichit Mukura, R&D Chef Kewalin Pithayanukul, and owner Supapitch Pithayanukul. The course includes a range of fiery dishes, including Thong Muan Tom Yum Kung Caviar and Stir Fried Lobster with Celery and Jaew-Grilled Lamb with Red Jasmine Rice. Definitely a must-try for those looking for authentic Thai-style delicacies in an elevated setting.

The Winter’s Course Menu is available as 5-, 8-, or 12 courses until January 31, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 256 6555.