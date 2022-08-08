Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (8-14 August 2022)

Continuing with ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement’ workshop series, The Sukhothai Bangkok’s florist Khun Pom will teach you to make the perfect floral present this week. Participants will learn to mix and match multiple flowers, plants, and materials to create their own unique baskets. Perfect as a gift for your loved ones this Mother’s Day.

The workshop takes place at The Sukhothai Bangkok on Wednesday August 10, 2022 during 2pm-5pm. Each class is priced at THB2,300++ per person including drinks and snacks. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888.