Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (8-14 August 2022)

From going wine shopping to attending a DIY floral workshop, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Photo by Zan/Unsplash ]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Create Your Own Floral Gift at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s ‘Multicolour & Mixed Flower Basket’ Workshop
- Bask in Classical Tunes from the ‘Mahidol Symphony Orchestra x Libere String Quartet’
- Savour the Summer Menus from Kintsugi Bangkok by Jeff Ramsey
- Join ‘Wine Festival by The Coffee Academics Thailand’ for an Exclusive Wine Tasting
- Admire Three of the Most Prominent Thai Musicians in ‘San Jittakarn Plays Mozart Concerto No. 17’
Continuing with ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement’ workshop series, The Sukhothai Bangkok’s florist Khun Pom will teach you to make the perfect floral present this week. Participants will learn to mix and match multiple flowers, plants, and materials to create their own unique baskets. Perfect as a gift for your loved ones this Mother’s Day.
The workshop takes place at The Sukhothai Bangkok on Wednesday August 10, 2022 during 2pm-5pm. Each class is priced at THB2,300++ per person including drinks and snacks. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888.
The Mahidol Symphony Orchestra unveils its first performance of the 2022/23 opening season with familiar talents from the musical world. Other than that, the concert also features guest soloist Libere String Quartet who will together perform “Romanian Folk Dances for String Orchestra”, “Introduction and Allegro – A Far Cry”, “Concerto Grosso Op.3 No.11 from “L’Estro armónico,” and “Symphony No.81 in E major.”
The concert takes place on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at MACM Hall. Tickets are priced at THB200.
Chef Jeff Ramsey takes inspiration from the Japanese summer season’s ingredients for Kintsugi’s newest lunch and dinner course menus. For the 7-course lunch, guests will taste an inclusive list of charcoal-grilled kamasu barracuda, prawn shinjo, Wagyu beef, and a dessert. Dinner comes with two options: an 8-course Ito and an 11-course Kin menu, featuring dishes like fresh seasonal sashimi, red tilefish braised in sweet soy and ginger, watari crab, A5 Wagyu sirloin shabu shabu, and more. If you’re an omakase fan, definitely also try the Signature Omakase menu.
Summer Kaiseki lunch is served from 11.30am-2.30pm at THB2,500++ per person. Ito course dinner is priced at THB4,300++, Kin course at THB6,300++, and Signature Omakase at THB8,300++ per person, all are dinner menus are served from 5.30pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 650 8800.
The Coffee Academics presents an event for wine lovers to taste and buy premium wines at the 4th Wine Festival Degustation & Food Market. Guests will see an array of more than 50 wine labels, glasses, and decanters from Lucaris, free-flow snacks and canapes, as well as a special discount on selected items.
Wine Festival by The Coffee Academics Thailand takes place at Gaysorn Office Tower on August 11-12, 2022 from 5pm-8pm. The entry fee is priced at THB1,000.
Witness the prodigies of the generation on their instruments at ‘San Jittakarn Plays Mozart Concerto No. 17’ starring San Jittakarn, Trisdee Na Patalung, and Teerat Ketmee. A graduate from Oberlin Conservatory and Juilliard School, San will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.17 in G major while one of the leading Thai conductors and keyboardists Trisdee will direct Handel’s Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major and Bach’s Orchestral Suite 2 in B minor. This will be accompanied by the flute solo from Teerat of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra.
The concert takes place at the Thailand Cultural Centre on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at THB600 and THB1,000.