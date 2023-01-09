Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (9-15 January 2023)

From a Children’s Day concert to an extraordinary meal by a celebrated chef, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero image credit: Paradise Lost Bangkok; featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Make the Most out of the Cool Breeze at Sirimahannop
- Watch the Sunset over a Cocktail at the Recently Re-opened Paradise Lost
- Meet the Celebrated Chef Alain Roux at Le Normandie by Alain Roux
- Take Your Children into the World of Music at the Siam Sinfonietta’s Family Concert
- Discover the Authentic Flavours of Northern Thai Food at Siam Tea Room
As the uncommon cool breeze in Bangkok begins to slowly fade away, Sirimahannop has got to be among your last chances to take in the chill temperatures by the river. The majestic docked ship that floats on the Chao Phraya River is ready to boast sumptuous seafood and grill dishes served amid a spacious, open-air setting. Must-trys are Sirimahannop Fish & Chips, Beef Cheek Green Curry, and Scandinavian Calamari.
Sirimahannop is located at Asiatique the Riverfront. It opens daily from 4pm-12am.
Paradise Lost reopens as one of the best spots to wind down while the sun sets in the centre of the city. While the colourful venue is a photogenic backdrop for any occasion, its food and drinks are devised under a sustainability concept. By partnering with Bootleggers Trading, ecoSPIRITS, and other environmentally-inspired organisations, a selection of imaginative and eco-friendly drinks are available here.
Paradise Lost is located on the 25th floor of Siam at Siam Design Hotel Bangkok. It opens Tuesday to Sunday from 5.30pm-1am.
Fans of elevated French cuisine restaurant Le Normandie must not miss this rare chance to meet the man behind all recipes, Chef Alain Roux. Bringing his family’s delicate dining service, including the Guéridon – trolley service – to his post here in Bangkok, Chef Alain Roux will serve multiple courses of the Roux family’s classic dishes.
Chef Alain Roux will be at Le Normandie by Alain Roux on January 10-15, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.
This Children’s Day, introduce your little ones to the wonders of symphonic pieces from the box office’s hits Home Alone, Nightmare Before Christmas, Polar Express, Nutcracker Suite, and Harry Potter. The family concert will be performed with Siam Seraphim Children’s Choir, the Calliope Chamber Choir, plus many more celebrity guests.
Siam Sinfonietta’s Family Concert will take place at Banyan Tree Bangkok on January 14, 2023 at 6pm.
Famous for its Thai delicacies, Siam Tea Room begins the year with a special series of northern Thai food. The Flavours of the North selection highlights the use of vibrant herbs and spices, starring all the classics from appetisers to desserts, such as Larb Moo Khua, Gang Hang Lay Moo, and Khanom Pad Maprow On.
Flavours of the North menus are available for lunch and dinner until February 28, 2023.