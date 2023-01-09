Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (9-15 January 2023)

As the uncommon cool breeze in Bangkok begins to slowly fade away, Sirimahannop has got to be among your last chances to take in the chill temperatures by the river. The majestic docked ship that floats on the Chao Phraya River is ready to boast sumptuous seafood and grill dishes served amid a spacious, open-air setting. Must-trys are Sirimahannop Fish & Chips, Beef Cheek Green Curry, and Scandinavian Calamari.

Sirimahannop is located at Asiatique the Riverfront. It opens daily from 4pm-12am.