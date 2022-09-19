Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (19-25 September 2022)

From Indian cuisine and cocktails pairing to a rooftop yoga with pizza, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
- Indulge in the Pairing of Indian Savouries and Indian Botanical Gin at Charcoal
- Admire the Thai Fashion Industry at ‘Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022’
- Enjoy a Night of World-Class Acrobatic Dance and Classical Music Ensemble
- Pump up Your Caffeine Levels with ‘Il Genio Del Gusto’ at Riva del Fiume Ristorante
- Unwind after a Long Day with Sarnies’s Sunset Rooftop Yoga
Head Chef Abhay Pardeshi of Charcoal joins hands with Arron Grendon from Stranger & Sons Gin to create a 4-course dinner pairing with 4 crafted cocktails. While the meal is comprised of an amuse-bouche, appetiser, main course, and dessert, the Indian-born-and-bred gin company will present diners with its unique citrus and warm spice cocktails.
Charcoal x Stranger & Sons Gin Pairing Dinner is served at Charcoal restaurant on September 23-24, 2022 from 6pm-12am, priced at THB1,490++ per person.
As one of the destinations that represent Bangkok’s fashion scene, Siam Paragon is bringing together over 15 Thai fashion houses and emerging designers to exhibit their collections. On show at two stages, one at Siam Paragon and the other at Siam Center, Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week will feature brands such as POEM, VICKTEERUT, ASAVA, VATANIKA, and talents from Bangkok University, Khon Kaen University, and more.
Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 is held at Parc Paragon and Siam Center’s Visionary Stage from September 21-25, 2022.
This week the schedule of Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music features an upbeat dance show and Australian music ensemble. Attention from Todes consists of a group that combines breakdance, acrobat, ballet, and classical opera into new modern choreography, while the Ten Tenors will present an Australian music ensemble that blends rock and classical genres into a most satisfying experience for the ears.
Attention from Todes is on show on September 24, 2022, and Ten Tenors is on show on September 29, 2022 at the Thailand Cultural Centre.
Since coffee and Italian cuisine are famously known to be intertwined, this exclusive coffee, cocktail, and meal pairing can be considered an ultimate Italian gourmand’s dream. Executive Chef Andrea Accordi of Riva del Fiume invites you to a five-course lunch menu journey, complimented by crafted cocktails, mocktails and delicate coffees by Nespresso.
Il Genio Del Gusto is served at Riva del Fiume Ristorante, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River from September 15-29, 2022, priced at THB2,500++ per person.
Sarnies Sourdough is arranging a cool event to help you wind down after a long day with a rooftop yoga class led by a certified instructor, Kru Pipim. Specialising in several categories of yoga, Kru Pipim will introduce Vinyasa yoga on the rooftop of the store during sunset. Afterwards, come down and enjoy your choice of sourdough pizza and a glass of homemade kombucha.
Vinyasa Sunset Rooftop Yoga takes place at Sarnies Sourdough on September 20, 2022 from 6-7pm. Tickets are priced at THB850 per class per person, inclusive of a sourdough pizza and homemade kombucha as well.