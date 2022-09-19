Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (19-25 September 2022)

Head Chef Abhay Pardeshi of Charcoal joins hands with Arron Grendon from Stranger & Sons Gin to create a 4-course dinner pairing with 4 crafted cocktails. While the meal is comprised of an amuse-bouche, appetiser, main course, and dessert, the Indian-born-and-bred gin company will present diners with its unique citrus and warm spice cocktails.

Charcoal x Stranger & Sons Gin Pairing Dinner is served at Charcoal restaurant on September 23-24, 2022 from 6pm-12am, priced at THB1,490++ per person.