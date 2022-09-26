Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (26 September-2 October 2022)

The Sukhothai Bangkok’s beloved Italian restaurant is hosting a 4-hand lunch and dinner with an exclusive collaboration. Welcoming the former Chef de Cuisine of La Scala, David Tamburini, who now works in Kobe, Japan, to cook side-by-side with the current chef Eugenio Cannoni, the feast will be a sumptuous experience for all long-standing fans of the venue.

The 4-hand collaboration will take place at La Scala, The Sukhothai Bangkok on September 30 for dinner only, and October 1-2 for lunch and dinner. Prices start at THB3,100++ per person. For more information, contact 02 344 8888.