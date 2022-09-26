Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (26 September-2 October 2022)

From shopping clothes from Thai designers to strolling along a riverside food market, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]
- Taste the Past and Present Flavours of La Scala with David Tamburini x Eugenio Cannoni
- Savour in Bangkok’s Famous Street Food at the Vibrant Riverside Market of the Shangri-La Bangkok
- Immerse Yourself in the World of Music and Tap Dancing at the Bangkok Festival of Dance and Music
- Visit The Standard Shop and Check Out the Curated Collections from Young Thai Designers
- Experience Modern French Cuisine with Stage’s New Tasting Menu ‘Stage 8.0’
The Sukhothai Bangkok’s beloved Italian restaurant is hosting a 4-hand lunch and dinner with an exclusive collaboration. Welcoming the former Chef de Cuisine of La Scala, David Tamburini, who now works in Kobe, Japan, to cook side-by-side with the current chef Eugenio Cannoni, the feast will be a sumptuous experience for all long-standing fans of the venue.
The 4-hand collaboration will take place at La Scala, The Sukhothai Bangkok on September 30 for dinner only, and October 1-2 for lunch and dinner. Prices start at THB3,100++ per person. For more information, contact 02 344 8888.
Shangri-La Bangkok’s annual outdoor market, Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Market @Salathip, is back for the sixth time this year to showcase the scrumptious street food delicacies of Bangkok along with live music. Much like a hub for the Michelin Guide Street Food, the riverside market will present famous dishes like Kuay Jup Mr. Jo, Khao Soi Lamduan Fah Ham, Khao Niao Mamuang Kor Panich, and more.
RDRD Street Food Market will take place at the Shangri-La Bangkok on Saturday October 1, 2022 from 5.30pm-9.30pm.
Your dose of world-class entertainment this week is a parade of energetic singers and dancers. Starting with the Ten Tenors, the band opens with a phenomenal performance that combines both rock and classical genres together. Otherwise, raise your heartbeat with an exuberant tap-dancing performance from the Celtic Legends. Bringing electric feels to the city, the Celtic Legends will demonstrate their own Irish culture through joyous moves and beats.
Ten Tenors will be on show on Thursday September 29, while Celtic Legends will be on show on Saturday October 1, 2022.
For those seeking novel and unique clothing, accessories, and homeware products, The Standard Shop is a must-visit for innovative designs. Fostering unprecedented collaboration with Thai talents, the shop collaborates with brands, such as Dry Clean Only, Panpuri, and Nanzo, to be part of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon Design Collective. The shop represents the brand’s ethos of diversity, creativity and craftsmanship.
The Standard Shop is open daily from 9am to 7pm.
This contemporary French restaurant is presenting new renditions of classic and creative dishes for the autumn season. At Stage this month, expect dishes like Cherry Gazpacho and Foie Gras Ice Cream, Lamb Floss and House Curd, and Busyu Wagyu with Smoked Carrot. The sweet ending is truly satisfying, for the iconic Dessert Trolley will be rolled to your table for your pick of dessert.
Stage Menu 8.0 is served as a 4-, 7- or 10-course menu. Stage opens daily for lunch from 12pm-2.30pm and for dinner from 6pm-12am. Prices start at THB1,900++ per person.