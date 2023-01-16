Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 January 2023)

From a Belgian dinner to a Nigerian film screening, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Featured Image Credit: Artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool via River City Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Check out the Rabbit-Inspired Lunar New Year Collection from Nespresso
- Enjoy an Acclaimed Nigerian Film Screening at the ‘Contemporary World Film Series’
- Delight in Belgian Delicacies and Wines at ‘Belga Kitchen Party X Texica’
- Dance and Eat Your Way Through a Latin-Themed Evening at Baan Dusit Thani
- Dive into 'The Endless Swimming Pool' at River City
To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, Nespresso has unveiled a collaboration with Angel Chen for a series of vibrant red pouch bags and coffee machines, as well as coffee capsules. The new coffee flavours include Espresso Volluto, Master Origins Colombia, Mug Master Origins Mexico, and Mug Melozio, available in both Original and Vertuo capsules.
The Nespresso x Angel Chen collection is available at all Nespresso Boutiques from January 18, 2023 onwards.
The Contemporary World Film Series is making its comeback after five years. The opening film of 2023 is the Nigerian romantic-comedy film, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, directed by Ishaya Bako, which ranks amongst the top in the ‘Nollywood’ film industry. Under the support of the Embassy of Nigeria, Nigerian snacks and drinks will also be served after the screening.
The Contemporary World Film Series will take place at TK Park, Central World, on January 21, 2023 at 4pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 257 4300.
One of the few spots serving up Belgian cuisine in Bangkok, Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie is inviting meat lovers and wine connoisseurs to delight in a series of Belga signature dishes, paired with a wines for the Belga Kitchen Party x Texica event. Enjoy the food and drink, and bask in the Bangkok city views from the 32nd floor.
Belga Kitchen Party x Texica takes place on January 19, 2023 from 7pm-9pm.
This Friday night, prepare for a joyous Mexican Night by the pool at Baan Dusit Thani. The event features delicious tacos and tequila, and live music from a DJ to accompany guests throughout the night.
Mexican Night takes place on January 20, 2023 from 5pm-10pm.
Artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool’s embarks on a journey of self-discovery for her latest solo exhibition, The Endless Swimming Pool. Collaborating with River City Bangkok for a second time, the exhibition this year features many new pieces which border on the line between reality and dreams, inviting viewers into a state of self-reflection.
The Endless Swimming Pool is on show from 19 January to 19 March 2023 at River City Bangkok.