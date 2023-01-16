facebook

Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 January 2023)

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
16 Jan 2023
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 January 2023)
People & Events
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 January 2023)

From a Belgian dinner to a Nigerian film screening, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.

[Featured Image Credit: Artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool via River City Bangkok]

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Check out the Rabbit-Inspired Lunar New Year Collection from Nespresso
Check out the Rabbit-Inspired Lunar New Year Collection from Nespresso

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, Nespresso has unveiled a collaboration with Angel Chen for a series of vibrant red pouch bags and coffee machines, as well as coffee capsules. The new coffee flavours include Espresso Volluto, Master Origins Colombia, Mug Master Origins Mexico, and Mug Melozio, available in both Original and Vertuo capsules.

The Nespresso x Angel Chen collection is available at all Nespresso Boutiques from January 18, 2023 onwards.

 

visit the website

2 /5

Enjoy an Acclaimed Nigerian Film Screening at the ‘Contemporary World Film Series’
Enjoy an Acclaimed Nigerian Film Screening at the ‘Contemporary World Film Series’

The Contemporary World Film Series is making its comeback after five years. The opening film of 2023 is the Nigerian romantic-comedy film, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, directed by Ishaya Bako, which ranks amongst the top in the ‘Nollywood’ film industry. Under the support of the Embassy of Nigeria, Nigerian snacks and drinks will also be served after the screening.

The Contemporary World Film Series will take place at TK Park, Central World, on January 21, 2023 at 4pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 257 4300.

visit the website

3 /5

Delight in Belgian Delicacies and Wines at ‘Belga Kitchen Party X Texica’
Delight in Belgian Delicacies and Wines at ‘Belga Kitchen Party X Texica’

One of the few spots serving up Belgian cuisine in Bangkok, Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie is inviting meat lovers and wine connoisseurs to delight in a series of Belga signature dishes, paired with a wines for the Belga Kitchen Party x Texica event. Enjoy the food and drink, and bask in the Bangkok city views from the 32nd floor.

Belga Kitchen Party x Texica takes place on January 19, 2023 from 7pm-9pm.

visit the website

4 /5

Dance and Eat Your Way Through a Latin-Themed Evening at Baan Dusit Thani
Dance and Eat Your Way Through a Latin-Themed Evening at Baan Dusit Thani

This Friday night, prepare for a joyous Mexican Night by the pool at Baan Dusit Thani. The event features delicious tacos and tequila, and live music from a DJ to accompany guests throughout the night.

Mexican Night takes place on January 20, 2023 from 5pm-10pm.

visit the website

5 /5

Dive into 'The Endless Swimming Pool' at River City
Dive into 'The Endless Swimming Pool' at River City

Artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool’s embarks on a journey of self-discovery for her latest solo exhibition, The Endless Swimming Pool. Collaborating with River City Bangkok for a second time, the exhibition this year features many new pieces which border on the line between reality and dreams, inviting viewers into a state of self-reflection.

The Endless Swimming Pool is on show from 19 January to 19 March 2023 at River City Bangkok.

visit the website
Bangkok PRESTIGE PLANNER best things to do this week January 2023
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 January 2023)

Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.