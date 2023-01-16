Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 January 2023)

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, Nespresso has unveiled a collaboration with Angel Chen for a series of vibrant red pouch bags and coffee machines, as well as coffee capsules. The new coffee flavours include Espresso Volluto, Master Origins Colombia, Mug Master Origins Mexico, and Mug Melozio, available in both Original and Vertuo capsules.

The Nespresso x Angel Chen collection is available at all Nespresso Boutiques from January 18, 2023 onwards.