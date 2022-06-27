Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (27 June-3 July 2022)

Indian Eatery & Wine Bar HERE is hosting a one-of-a-kind Goan Portuguese feast with Chef Hussain Shahzad and his team from O Pedro, Mumbai. For one day only, the place will be overtaken by the Goan and Portuguese-inspired restaurant and filled with unseen all-you-can-eat delicacies, such as Shrimp Wafers, Lotus Stem Chilli Fry, Soft Shell Crab Kismur, and Scallop Ceviche. The dishes will be served alongside vibrant cocktails by Asia Today and Stranger & Sons.

The Goan Portuguese Feast will take place on Saturday July 2, 2022 from 4.30pm until late. The feast lasts for 2 hours at THB2,400++ per person. The free-flow cocktail package is priced at THB1,200++. For reservations, contact via Official Line Account @here_bkk or call 097-149-5647.