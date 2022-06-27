Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (27 June-3 July 2022)

From trying on the latest collection of Thai silk to indulging in Goan Portuguese savouries, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
- Explore Goan Portuguese Delicacies and Party through the Night at HERE
- Revel in 5 Premium Wine Pairings at Wine Walk
- Enjoy the Libere String Quartet Performance
- Shop the Latest Jim Thompson's Ready-to-Wear Collection
- Trace Back the History of Bangkok's Most Prominent Road through the Eyes of 3 Artists
Indian Eatery & Wine Bar HERE is hosting a one-of-a-kind Goan Portuguese feast with Chef Hussain Shahzad and his team from O Pedro, Mumbai. For one day only, the place will be overtaken by the Goan and Portuguese-inspired restaurant and filled with unseen all-you-can-eat delicacies, such as Shrimp Wafers, Lotus Stem Chilli Fry, Soft Shell Crab Kismur, and Scallop Ceviche. The dishes will be served alongside vibrant cocktails by Asia Today and Stranger & Sons.
The Goan Portuguese Feast will take place on Saturday July 2, 2022 from 4.30pm until late. The feast lasts for 2 hours at THB2,400++ per person. The free-flow cocktail package is priced at THB1,200++. For reservations, contact via Official Line Account @here_bkk or call 097-149-5647.
Wine Walk invites all wine lovers to spend the night with some wonderful delectables, premium wines, and groovy music with its 5 exclusive wine and food pairings. Classic wines from Baron Philippe de Rothschild will be served by wine connoisseurs for a distinct wine tasting experience by the Hansar Hotel Bangkok.
Wine Walk will take place on Thursday June 30, 2022 at 7pm at Hansar Hotel Bangkok. For reservations, contact 02-209-1234.
Time for music virtuosos to line up for a beautiful performance of the Libere String Quartet by accomplished musicians of Mahidol Music, Inga Causa, Mahakit Lerdcheewanan, Daniel Keasler, and Marcin Szawelski. The performance will take on two acclaimed pieces: Alexander von Zemlinsky, String Quartet #1 in A Major, Opus 4 and Edvard Grieg, String Quartet #1 in G Minor, Opus 27.
Libere String Quartet will take place on Thursday June 30, 2022 at 7pm at The Siam Society’s Auditorium. For ticket reservations, contact Khun Chuleeporn at 02 661 6470-3 ext 201 or chuleeporn@thesiamsociety.org
Known for its beautiful Thai silks, Jim Thompson has recently released a new ready-to-wear collection for him and her, comprising of colourful midi dresses, tank tops, fisherman pants, and culotte pants. The collection plays with the Thai auspicious design “Keaw Ching Duang” and “Karawek” flower and bird, printed on the premium silk and linen fabrics, both of which were manufactured with Easy Care innovation for convenient use.
Jim Thompson’s newest collection is available at Jim Thompson Flagship store in Surawong, Siam Paragon, CentralWorld, Central Embassy and IconSiam, or shop online here.
Three urban artists, Pakorn, Asin, and Jecks look back on the history of Bangkok’s first major road, Charoen Krung, and reflect their honest perspectives onto various kinds of arts; spray paintings, paintings, prints, and character designs in a special exhibition at Central: The Original Store.
What’s Behind the Street takes place at Central: The Original Store, 4th floor until July 10, 2022 during 10am-6pm. Free entry.