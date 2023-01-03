Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-8 January 2023)

Although we’re stepping into the first month of 2023 already, the Christmas decorations are still in full swing at Central: The Original Store. As a unique space for arts, cafe, bar, and nostalgic ornamentation, it is one of the very few destinations where you can still shop and enjoy various activities amid the Christmassy ‘Santa & His Hobbies’ theme.

The Original Santa & His Hobbies will be up until January 8, 2023. Opens on Tuesday to Sunday.