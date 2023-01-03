Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-8 January 2023)

From a riverside street food market to rooftop dining, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-La Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Bid Farewell to the Christmas Spirit at Central: The Original Store
- Enjoy Hearty Food and Good Music at Sarnies
- Go Rooftop Dining and Drinking on Top of Bangkok’s Vertigo Rooftop
- Sip on Premium Whiskeys from the Renowned Alan Uresti Silva at Ms. Jigger
- Take a Stroll at the Riverside Salathip for the Best Street Food in Bangkok
Although we’re stepping into the first month of 2023 already, the Christmas decorations are still in full swing at Central: The Original Store. As a unique space for arts, cafe, bar, and nostalgic ornamentation, it is one of the very few destinations where you can still shop and enjoy various activities amid the Christmassy ‘Santa & His Hobbies’ theme.
The Original Santa & His Hobbies will be up until January 8, 2023. Opens on Tuesday to Sunday.
While delicious food is served everyday at Sarnies, live music is only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This Saturday Night Live, Sarnies presents a range of sumptuous dishes with the sound of Ample Soul.
Live music is available on the 2nd floor of Sarnies Bangkok on Saturday January 7, 2023 during 7.30pm-9.30pm.
Asia’s first grill-and-bar rooftop venue is inviting you to come and visit this weekend. On the 61st floor of the Banyan Tree Hotel is one of the best spots for city-scaping, Vertigo Rooftop, which will host a stunning alfresco dinner with seafood, steak, and cocktails from the Moon Bar. Take your favourite crowd and celebrate while the weather in Bangkok is still cool.
Vertigo Rooftop Fine Dining Experience takes place on January 14, 2023.
This Italian restaurant won’t only serve sumptuous Italian favourites but will also feature an impressive lineup of spirits. Tequila and mezcal lovers will be thrilled to see Alan Uresti Silva, a spirit connoisseur who’s behind several club and bars cocktail programs in the world. He will be taking over the bar at Ms. Jigger to fix you up exquisite glasses for one night only.
Alan Uresti Silva Bar Takeover takes place at Ms. Jigger on January 3, 2023 during 8pm-11pm.
We hope you’re not too stuffed after the festive season, because Raan Dung Ross Ded Street Food Market is back again. Shangri-La Bangkok is bringing the usual goodness of Michelin Guide restaurants to this riverside venue, where guests can relax with live music and entertainment from dusk till late.
Raan Dung Ross Ded takes place at Salathip on January 7, 2023 during 5.30pm-9.30pm.