Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 October 2022)

From an exciting pool party to a world-class ballet performance, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Thai Ticket Major]
Jump To / Table of Contents
It’s widely known whenever W Bangkok decides to throw a party, you don’t want to miss a single moment of it. Bangkok’s party-goers are invited to ‘Beats by the Pool,’ a wild and vibrant pool party that serves the hotel’s signature cocktails under a collaboration with Cointreau, Red Bull, Rival Wine, and Bangkok Invaders. Get soaked and dance to the beats from the most famous DJs in town.
Beats by the Pool takes place at the W Bangkok on Saturday October 8, 2022. Tickets are available for individuals or group packages, starting at THB999 net. For more information, contact 02 344 4000.
Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music is presenting ‘Swan Lake’ like you’ve never seen before. Choreographed by renowned French dancer and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, ‘Swan Lake’ by Ballet Preljocaj is an intriguing combination of age-old storyline, Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece, and contemporary dance arrangement.
‘Swan Lake’ by Ballet Preljocaj is on show on Saturday and Sunday October 8-9, 2022.
In celebration of Kempinski’s 125th anniversary, the reputable restaurant Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is blending European classics with a modern-Thai approach. Invented byC Henrik Yde-Andersen and Senior Head Chef Chayawee Suthcharitchan, the 4-, 6-, and 8-course menu will feature dishes like Currywurst recreated with northern Thai smoked sausage, Truffle Puff Pastry Soup, Salmon Court Bouillon, and a special Piña Colada as dessert.
Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey set menu is served until October 31, 2022 for lunch and dinner. Prices start at THB2,150++. For more information, contact 02 162 9000.
The professional golf tour LIV Golf is coming to Bangkok for the first time. The selected venue is Stonehill, a newly opened private golf course in Pathum Thani that extends up to 340 acres. Golf lovers are guaranteed to enjoy the game from top players in 12 teams with live music and tasty treats.
The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok takes place at Stonehill in October 7-9, 2022.
One of the world’s leading hospitality groups that is famous for its wellness-centred philosophy, Six Senses is gathering revered wellness leaders for a virtual panel sessions which guests can enjoy at home. Across three cutting-edge sessions, the series starts with ‘Hunting Discomfort: The Power of Good Stress for Longevity and Greater Resilience.’ The complimentary event will include an intimate talk with three panelists, Sterling Hawkins, Dr. Brian Kopell and Shanti Faiia, and a live Q&A.
‘Hunting Discomfort: The Power of Good Stress for Longevity and Greater Resilience’ is an online event scheduled for Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 11pm Thailand time.