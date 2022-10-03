Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 October 2022)

It’s widely known whenever W Bangkok decides to throw a party, you don’t want to miss a single moment of it. Bangkok’s party-goers are invited to ‘Beats by the Pool,’ a wild and vibrant pool party that serves the hotel’s signature cocktails under a collaboration with Cointreau, Red Bull, Rival Wine, and Bangkok Invaders. Get soaked and dance to the beats from the most famous DJs in town.

Beats by the Pool takes place at the W Bangkok on Saturday October 8, 2022. Tickets are available for individuals or group packages, starting at THB999 net. For more information, contact 02 344 4000.