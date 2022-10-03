facebook

Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 October 2022)

By Chayanin Thaijongrak
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
03 Oct 2022
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 October 2022)
People & Events
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 October 2022)

From an exciting pool party to a world-class ballet performance, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Thai Ticket Major]

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Take Your Party Spirit to W Bangkok’s ‘Beats by the Pool’

It’s widely known whenever W Bangkok decides to throw a party, you don’t want to miss a single moment of it. Bangkok’s party-goers are invited to ‘Beats by the Pool,’ a wild and vibrant pool party that serves the hotel’s signature cocktails under a collaboration with Cointreau, Red Bull, Rival Wine, and Bangkok Invaders. Get soaked and dance to the beats from the most famous DJs in town.

Beats by the Pool takes place at the W Bangkok on Saturday October 8, 2022. Tickets are available for individuals or group packages, starting at THB999 net. For more information, contact 02 344 4000.

visit the website

2 /5

Experience a Contemporary Version of the Legendary ‘Swan Lake’

Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music is presenting ‘Swan Lake’ like you’ve never seen before. Choreographed by renowned French dancer and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, ‘Swan Lake’ by Ballet Preljocaj is an intriguing combination of age-old storyline, Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece, and contemporary dance arrangement.

‘Swan Lake’ by Ballet Preljocaj is on show on Saturday and Sunday October 8-9, 2022.

visit the website

3 /5

Taste the Latest Creations of Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

In celebration of Kempinski’s 125th anniversary, the reputable restaurant Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is blending European classics with a modern-Thai approach. Invented byC Henrik Yde-Andersen and Senior Head Chef Chayawee Suthcharitchan, the 4-, 6-, and 8-course menu will feature dishes like Currywurst recreated with northern Thai smoked sausage, Truffle Puff Pastry Soup, Salmon Court Bouillon, and a special Piña Colada as dessert.

Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey set menu is served until October 31, 2022 for lunch and dinner. Prices start at THB2,150++. For more information, contact 02 162 9000.

visit the website

4 /5

Watch and Vibe at the First LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok

The professional golf tour LIV Golf is coming to Bangkok for the first time. The selected venue is Stonehill, a newly opened private golf course in Pathum Thani that extends up to 340 acres. Golf lovers are guaranteed to enjoy the game from top players in 12 teams with live music and tasty treats.

The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok takes place at Stonehill in October 7-9, 2022.

visit the website

5 /5

Learn about the Power of Good Stress with Six Senses

One of the world’s leading hospitality groups that is famous for its wellness-centred philosophy, Six Senses is gathering revered wellness leaders for a virtual panel sessions which guests can enjoy at home. Across three cutting-edge sessions, the series starts with ‘Hunting Discomfort: The Power of Good Stress for Longevity and Greater Resilience.’ The complimentary event will include an intimate talk with three panelists, Sterling Hawkins, Dr. Brian Kopell and Shanti Faiia, and a live Q&A.

‘Hunting Discomfort: The Power of Good Stress for Longevity and Greater Resilience’ is an online event scheduled for Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 11pm Thailand time.

visit the website
Bangkok PRESTIGE PLANNER best things to do this week

Chayanin Thaijongrak
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
Her friends call her Paint. Chocolate is her true love; traveling is her dream. Apart from engaging with those two, she is busy trying to contemplate the world and her fat cats.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.