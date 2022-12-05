Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (5-11 December 2022)

From an art-inspired dinner to an exhibition entitled ‘The Art of Living,’ start the final month of the year on a creative note with these events and happenings you can attend in Bangkok over the next seven days.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Vesper]
WORKSHOP is back at it again with another art-inspired culinary experience. On Thursday December 8, the Yen Akart restaurant is collaborating with internationally renowned artist and curator Wayn Traub, inviting guests to discover a collection of 13 new works, alongside a series of dishes curated by French Chef Clement Hernandez. A combination of private art viewing and fine dining, tickets include a welcome drink, and an 8-moment walking dinner inspired by the artist’s journey and works.
The experience takes place on Thursday December 8 at WORKSHOP, and is priced at THB 2500++. The event is limited to 50 guests only, and bookings can be made through 0625190055 or email booking@workshop.co.th.
Tait Sathorn 12 by Raimon Land is celebrating happiness by way of a new exhibition by celebrity photographer ‘Kit’ Kanachai Bencharongkul. ‘The Art of Living’ features portraits of guest models such as Yingmann M.R. Mannarumas, Neung Suriyon, Tue Sombat, Son Yuke, and more, with proceeds from the exhibition going to the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The art exhibition can be viewed at the sales gallery of Tait Sathorn 12 by Raimon Land on Soi Pramuan from 9.30am-6pm daily. For more information, contact 02 029 1888.
Vesper cocktail bar on Soi Convent presents a highly-anticipated new menu this season, entitled ‘People of Vesper.’ The bar has ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for six consecutive years (and this year at No. 79 on the World’s 50 Best Bars, too), and this time celebrates its guests through a creative new drinks list. The 14 cocktails aim to highlight the unique characters and taste profiles of those who frequent the bar, through the perspective of the bartenders. Creative and curious.
Vesper Cocktail Bar is located on Convent Road. For reservations, call 0235 2777.
Jewellery artisan Matara has opened a beautiful new outlet at Gaysorn, adding to its three boutiques in Bangkok. The latest store is designed to offer exclusive items, enabling the brand to showcase its latest design in the Matara Fine Jewellery Collection, Matara High Jewellery, flagship Matara Diamond Collection, and also the 2022/2023 Matara Studio Collection. There is a consultation area for fitting and advice, a design area and private showcase, and a personal shopping experience available, as well as the Matara Private Commission service. Looking for gift ideas this festive season? You know where to head.
The new Matara boutique is located on the 2nd floor at Gaysorn Centre, Gayson Village Bangkok.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and after its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held last week, the Anantara Siam is getting into giving spirits. This year, the luxury hotel is supporting the Child Welfare and Development Foundation Under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Soamsawali and the Rachawadee Home for Persons with Disabilities Protection and Development, Nonthaburi Province. Together with Make a Wish, guests can select a wish from the Anantara Siam Christmas Tree and make it come true by donating at the hotel’s concierge desk by 25 December.
For more information about the Anantara Siam Bangkok and the Christmas Tree Charity Project, call 02126 8866, or email pr.asia@anantara.com.