Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (5-11 December 2022)

WORKSHOP is back at it again with another art-inspired culinary experience. On Thursday December 8, the Yen Akart restaurant is collaborating with internationally renowned artist and curator Wayn Traub, inviting guests to discover a collection of 13 new works, alongside a series of dishes curated by French Chef Clement Hernandez. A combination of private art viewing and fine dining, tickets include a welcome drink, and an 8-moment walking dinner inspired by the artist’s journey and works.

The experience takes place on Thursday December 8 at WORKSHOP, and is priced at THB 2500++. The event is limited to 50 guests only, and bookings can be made through 0625190055 or email booking@workshop.co.th.