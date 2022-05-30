Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (30 May-5 June 2022)

From attending a piano concerto to LGBT Pride Month 2022 celebrations, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: Le Normandie by Alain Roux; featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in a Four-Hand Lunch by Chef Alain Roux and Chef Takagi Kazuo at Le Normandie by Alain Roux
- Attend the ‘A19: Russo plays Brahms Piano Concerto No.2’ at Thailand Cultural Centre
- Attend the Final Event of the ‘BKK Bartender Series’ at Manhattan Bar
- Celebrate LGBT Pride Month 2022 at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
- Watch ‘La Strada’ at the Thai Film Archive
1 /5
If you’re in search of a culinary event, here is one to consider. For one day only, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s two Michelin-starred Le Normandie by Alain Roux will be serving a four-hand lunch crafted by two eminent Michelin-starred chefs: Chef Alain Roux and Chef Takagi Kazuo. This exclusive culinary experience fuses the east and the west by bridging classic French cuisine with Kaiseki-style Japanese delicacies in the form of a six-course lunch.
The four-hand lunch takes place on 30 May 2022 at Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. The lunch is priced at THB 8,500++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
An event by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, Italian concert pianist Irene Russo makes a return and this time she’s interpreting and performing Piano Concerto No.2 in B-flat major, a majestic masterpiece with expansive soundscapes on an awe-inspiring scale. For this orchestral event, the pianist will be accompanied by conductor Michel Tilkin.
‘A19: Russo plays Brahms Piano Concerto No.2’ takes place on 2 June 2022 from 7.30pm onwards at the Thailand Cultural Centre. For more information, visit the website.
Since 24 March 2022, Manhattan Bar located within the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok has been hosting ‘BKK Bartender Series,’ a bi-weekly event featuring a different Bangkok bar each Thursday. This Thursday, 2 June 2022, marks the final event of this series and the bar featured this week is The Key Room No. 72.
‘BKK Bartender Series’ takes place on 2 June 2022 from 8.00pm-11.00pm at Manhattan Bar, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
1 June 2022 marks the first day of LGBT Pride Month 2022. On 4 June 2022, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is hosting the second edition of the ‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival.’ In collaboration with the Goethe Institute, Alliance Française Bangkok, and the U.S. Embassy Bangkok, the hotel will be showcasing classic LGBTQI+ films as part of an exclusive screening. The private screening will showcase six films: Rafiki, Coming Out, Love is Strange, The Shiny Shrimp, Carol, and Drei.
‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival’ takes place on 4 June 2022 from 9.00am onwards at Grand Studio, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok, in collaboration with National Museum of Cinema Turin and the Thai Film Archive, is hosting an exhibition revolving around Italian cinema. ‘Dolce Vita: Italian Cinema and Culture’ is an exhibition endorsing Italian cinema through videos, photographs, posters, and screenings of 14 Italian films over the course of three months. The second screening, La Strada will be held this Sunday, 5 June 2022. The exhibition is organised in the framework of the celebrations of the 76th Day of the Italian Republic in Thailand.
‘La Strada’ screening takes place on 5 June 2022 from 1.00pm onwards at Thai Film Archive. For more information, visit the website.