Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (30 May-5 June 2022)

If you’re in search of a culinary event, here is one to consider. For one day only, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s two Michelin-starred Le Normandie by Alain Roux will be serving a four-hand lunch crafted by two eminent Michelin-starred chefs: Chef Alain Roux and Chef Takagi Kazuo. This exclusive culinary experience fuses the east and the west by bridging classic French cuisine with Kaiseki-style Japanese delicacies in the form of a six-course lunch.

The four-hand lunch takes place on 30 May 2022 at Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. The lunch is priced at THB 8,500++ per person. For more information, visit the website.