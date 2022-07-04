Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (4-10 July 2022)

Escape chaotic Ekkamai to enjoy the cosy space of Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant. The minimalist white building is accentuated by a humble outdoor garden, where homey Italian goodies are served all day. For sweet tooths, the decadent cakes and pastries will have you drooling, as well as two sets of afternoon tea that fit perfectly with the summery garden background.

Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant is located in Ekkamai 22, and opens daily from 8am-10pm. For more information and reservation, visit the website.