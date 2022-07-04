Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (4-10 July 2022)

From classical music in the garden to Negronis in the sky, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant]
- Try the Homey Italian Savouries and Sweets at Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant
- Sip Negronis for “The Red Passion Project” at The Okura Prestige Bangkok
- Enjoy Classical Music over Coffee or Wine at Neilson Hays Library
- Delight in the “Taste of Siam” Set Lunch Menu at Shangri-La Bangkok
- Feel Your Mind Movement at “The Memoir of Movement” Art Exhibition
Escape chaotic Ekkamai to enjoy the cosy space of Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant. The minimalist white building is accentuated by a humble outdoor garden, where homey Italian goodies are served all day. For sweet tooths, the decadent cakes and pastries will have you drooling, as well as two sets of afternoon tea that fit perfectly with the summery garden background.
Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant is located in Ekkamai 22, and opens daily from 8am-10pm. For more information and reservation, visit the website.
Having launched a special initiative with The Red Passion Project last month, The Okura Prestige Bangkok and Campari are now serving a selection of specialty Negronis whipped up by Thailand-based bartenders. Japanese-inspired with a Thai touch, enjoy these at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar for the rest of the year to come, and for a good cause through various charities, too.
The Red Passion Project opens daily from 3pm until midnight. For more information, contact 02 687 9000.
This Sunday, enjoy classical music performed by Pro Musica Trio amid the beautiful garden of Neilson Hays Library. For the morning schedule, “Mozart with Croissants” will wake you up with casual classical music with servings of coffee, croissants, and pastries. Later on, “A Little Night Music” in the evening will host you with a glass of wine and canapés.
Mozart with Croissants will be held on July 10, 2022 at 9.30am; A Little Night Music will be held on July 10, 2022 at 5.30pm. Book the tickets here for THB900 and THB1200.
Stop by at the riverside Lobby Lounge of the Shangri-La Bangkok and delight in the newly-launched sumptuous 3-course Thai menus. On the list are famous Michelin Bib Gourmand dishes like Guay Jub Mr. Jo, Khao Kha Moo Charoensaeng Silom, and Khao Soi Lamduan Faham. Other than these main courses, the complete lunch set also includes an appetiser, dessert and a mocktail of your choice.
The Taste of Siam set lunch is served during 11.30am-2.30pm until August 30, 2022 at Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777 or visit the website.
‘The Memoir of Movement’ by Phichai Keawvichit is a photography exhibition that captures the visible and invisible movements of all living and non-living things. Phichai’s hands-on experience is communicated through a collection of minimalistic photography, inviting you to let go of your perceptions towards movement and move freely with art.
‘The Memoir of Movement’ will be held from July 7 until August 5, 2022 at River City Bangkok Photographers’ Gallery 2 on 2nd floor. For more information, visit the website.