5 Christmas Markets to Visit in Bangkok this December 2021

The festive season is officially upon us. Here are five Christmas markets to check out in Bangkok this December 2021.

Other than decadent hot chocolate, Christmas movies, and family get-togethers, Christmas markets are also a requisite for the festive season. This year, the capital is hosting several Christmas events, from dining to craft fairs, and more. Here is our pick of five Christmas markets to visit in Bangkok this December 2021.

[Hero image credit: Lynda Hinton/Unsplash; featured image credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash]

‘The Hope Fair Xmas Celebration’ at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

The first Christmas market we have on the list is Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok’s ‘The Hope Fair Xmas Celebration.’ This is a Christmas edition of the reoccurring Hope Fair. Expect over 150 local entrepreneurs, artisans, and designers selling a plethora of products including home decor, fashion items, cosmetics, arts, crafts, comestibles, and more.

‘The Hope Fair Xmas Celebration’ takes place on 2 December 2021, 11am-8pm at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.

‘Alliance Française Christmas Bazaar’ at the Alliance Française Bangkok

If you’re in search of Christmas presents, for yourself or your loved ones, consider visiting the ‘Alliance Française Christmas Bazaar’ this Saturday. From jewellery to decorations to books to gourmet items, all products are designed and crafted by the Alliance Français’ students and members.

‘Alliance Française Christmas Bazaar’ takes place on 4 December 2021, 11am-4pm at Alliance Française de Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.

‘European Christmas Market’ at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

For the second year in a row, the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is organising a Christmas event and festive market. The second edition of the ‘European Christmas Market’ will feature a selection of handcrafted items, lifestyle products, and lots more. In addition, guests can also participate in a Festive Raffle and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

‘European Christmas Market’ takes place on 4,11,18,24 December 2021 at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. For more information, visit the website.

‘Christmas Market 2021’ at The Hive Bangkok

This December 2021, co-working space The Hive Bangkok is back with its annual Christmas event. From baked goods to artisanal products, the ‘Christmas Market 2021’ fully imbues the festive season in an urban ambience with young and fun participants.

‘Christmas Market 2021’ takes place on 18 December 2021, 11am-6pm at The Hive Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.

‘Bring me to Somewhere’ at Somewhere

For something a little different, consider checking out the ‘Bring me to Somewhere’ event by Somewhere, Booyaproject, and Chubbynida. This collaborative Christmas market consists of numerous activities including a gift-making workshop, live entertainment, exciting giveaways, and a special Christmas dining menu. Embracing all things festive, this is a one-stop destination.

‘Bring me to Somewhere’ takes place on 4 December 2021, 10am onwards at Somewhere, Pradipat. For more information, visit the website.