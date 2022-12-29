Flower Power: Creating Unforgettable Weddings & Events with IAMFLOWER

As Founder and Creative Director of leading events design and décor company IAMFLOWER, Satchukorn “Guy” Kunkanokpong has garnered a reputation for creating some of the most spectacular and unforgettable weddings and events in Thailand and beyond. He believes in the power of flowers to make an indelible impression, and has perfected this art.

Based at 8,000-square-metre office, showroom, production and warehouse spaces in Bangkok and Phuket, Guy and his team of creative talents at IAMFLOWER are renowned for a personalised service, working alongside clients and top wedding planners to create flower décor – from bridal bouquets and table arrangements to complete venue décor and ceremony set-up – that has an unmistakable wow factor.

As such, IAMFLOWER has played a leading role in the success of very high-profile society weddings and other VIP events not only in Bangkok, but also at destination events around the world. At the core of the company’s work lies a philosophy to exceed clients’ wildest expectations, by transporting their guests to a mystical and romantic dream world of unique designs that has a distinct international flair, infused with Thai elements.

Prestige caught up with Guy to chat about his inspiration, flower décor trends, and advice for anyone planning a very special occasion.

What are some of the biggest trends at the moment with regard to flower décor?

In my personal opinion and from what I have observed, a bold combination of colours, textures, and unusual types of flowers are very popular at the moment, because it makes for a unique and incomparable impression. Having said that, we always ensure that our work complements and enhances the unique characteristics of the venue we are working in.

Do you have any particular flowers that you love to work with, and why?

Basically, no! I love to work with all kinds of flowers, colours, and textures. Flowers are a natural material, and even when you’re working with the same types, you can create something special for every occasion. By using unique shapes and different shades is how you express your creativity.

Do people read a lot of symbolism in flowers when it comes to their choice of flowers?

I think it depends on an individual’s personality. For some people, certain flowers could have a special meaning… maybe it’s from a first-date bouquet, specific associations they have, or recalling pleasant memories. Others like specific flowers for their style or vibe, creating a specific atmosphere.

Where do you import flowers from?

We import flowers from all over the world, really. We have business partners in The Netherlands that we collaborate closely with… this country is kind of a flower hub. We also work with companies in Kenya and Ecuador, known for beautiful and quality roses. In Asia, we have suppliers in China, which has a large flower supply chain, as well as Japan, where exquisite flowers are grown.

What is the most challenging client brief you have ever received?

I consider every wedding as a new challenge, especially when it comes to the colour combination… you need to pick the right shades of flowers to match the design. Since the availability of some colours and flowers are dependent on the season, it can be very challenging and quite time-consuming to source flowers to match the colour palette. Another challenge we have to deal with sometimes is ‘time’; some of our clients want to utilise the same area for the ceremony and the reception, and that would sometimes leave us with just half an hour or so to rearrange everything.

How do you keep up to date with global trends?

Learning and acquiring new knowledge is never-ending. We live in such a dynamic world and things are always changing. To keep up with trends you need to travel, learn, exchange experiences with your peers, participate in workshops, and always be open to experimentation.

What do you consider as the biggest strengths of IAMFLOWER?

With over 14 years of working in the wedding industry, I would say that our experience is a big strength. Along with that goes teamwork, and the fact that everyone in my team is highly qualified, too. The final and very important ingredient to our recipe of success is our strong conceptual and creative flair… we have a very specific style that is international, yet it is also unmistakably Thai. We are very proud of our heritage, and our vision always reflects that.

What do you do better than anybody else out there in the flower décor industry?

I wouldn’t say that we do something better than others; I believe everyone puts a lot of effort into their work and do their best. What I can say though is that we are 100 percent committed to every project in order to maintain our high standards. We also have our own unique style, which is evident from every wedding that we work on.

What is the best advice you would give to someone who is planning an event and is not sure what choice of flowers to settle on or creative direction to follow with flower décor?

The best is advice I can part with is to make sure you choose a floral decorator whose work you like, who you can trust, and who can bring your vision to life. During the initial brief, the decorator should inspire you with exciting ideas so that you can rest assure that that the flowers will be a perfect reflection of your personal style.

If you would have to plan your own dream event without a budget to worry about, what would you do?

Actually, I have two incredible ideas in my mind to create a spectacular dream wedding… The first would be in the Sahara Desert. It’s pretty hot and flowers don’t grow naturally there, so it will be interesting to create this amazing oasis of flowers in full bloom. The other would be a wedding somewhere in the snow-covered mountains of Switzerland, where it’s also uncommon to see flowers in bloom (in winter). I’ve always dreamed of creating a magical winter wonderland-themed wedding with flowers…

For more information about the work of IAMFLOWER and further enquiries, head over to: https://iamflower.co