Hyatt Thailand Launches ‘Your Dream Wedding With Hyatt’ Alongside Several Luxury Partners

A wedding is one of life’s highlights, but planning the special day is undoubtedly a lot easier said than done. One of the most important parts of the process is finding the perfect venue, which Hyatt Thailand hopes to make a more seamless experience with the launch of the ‘Your Dream Wedding With Hyatt’ campaign.

From today until 10 March 2023, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts in Thailand are offering wedding packages across six Hyatt properties in the kingdom, including Park Hyatt Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, Hyatt Regency Phuket, and Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach.

Through this campaign, couples can benefit from a plethora of advantages such as access to venues and facilities, assistance from Hyatt’s accomplished wedding and event professionals, and more, all of which will aid in making the wedding planning process smooth and stress-free.

To make the campaign even sweeter, ‘Your Dream Wedding With Hyatt’ has been launched in collaboration with Hyatt Thailand’s major partners for wedding products and luxury services, including Gaysorn Village, Bang & Olufsen, Mediwelle, and Yamano Thailand. KTC and TTB credit card holders will also be able to avail special privileges.

Park Hyatt Bangkok

Located just a stone’s throw from BTS Ploenchit station, in the heart of the shopping district, Park Hyatt Bangkok is one of the city’s most iconic hospitality landmarks. Known for its sleek architecture and stylish interiors, the hotel can act as an ideal backdrop for a picturesque and bespoke wedding in the City of Angels.

For weddings with a minimum spend of 600,000++ baht hosted at Park Hyatt Bangkok’s Ballroom, couples will also receive a complimentary one-night stay in the Park Deluxe Suite with breakfast on the wedding day and afternoon tea at The Living Room. Other advantages include:

Complimentary use of the Parlor and Bridal Salon for pre-wedding photoshoots (subject to availability)

50% discount on bringing in flowers and floral décor (valued at 50,000++ baht)

50% discount on bringing in audio-visual equipment (valued at 50,000++ baht)

A wedding blessing book

Your choice of a Champagne tower with one complimentary bottle of Champagne or a mock five-tier wedding cake measuring 80cm in height

Eligibility for World of Hyatt Points

This offer is applicable to weddings taking place between today and 30 September 2023.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Situated on the famed Ratchaprasong Intersection next to the iconic Erawan Shrine, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is an ideal setting of for a grand wedding celebration due to its diverse range of event venues; drinking and dining experiences offering Italian, Thai, and other international cuisines; and resort-style amenities.

For weddings with a minimum spend of 800,000++ baht at the Grand Ballroom, the bride and groom can enjoy a one-night stay in the Grand Suite with early check-in or late checkout, and they will also be gifted an in-room dining voucher valued at 1,500 baht. Other perks encompass:

Complimentary bridal dressing room on the wedding day

Discounted rate of 50,000 baht to bring in decoration and two food stations

Complimentary after-party with free-flow soft drinks, mixers, and water

Double World of Hyatt Points on eligible wedding expenses

This offer is applicable to weddings taking place between today and 30 September 2023.

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit

The contemporarily styled Hyatt Regency Bangkok combines the convenience of a central location with venues spanning a rooftop bar and grand ballroom with six-metre-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows to provide a dreamy setting for a Bangkok-based wedding. Moreover, the hotel also has flexible event policies so you can host your dream celebration without any compromise.

For weddings with a food and beverage spend of 450,000++, couples will be given a one-night stay in the Regency Suite on the wedding night, as well as in-room afternoon tea on the wedding day. They can also avail several other benefits:

No charge on bringing in décor (worth 30,000 baht)

Free-flow of soft drinks and one type of Thai herbal juice

Complimentary dressing room at the chosen event venue

A five-tier wedding cake

A pair of wedding garlands

One bridal bouquet and floral corsages

Standard floral decorations

Wedding blessing books

Use of the LCD projector and screens

50% discount on after-party packages

Eligibility for World of Hyatt Points

Book between today and 31 March for weddings taking place by 31 October 2023.

Hyatt Regency Hua Hin

Located on one of the country’s most prized coastlines, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin is a true oasis, offering both spacious indoor venues and beachfront areas fit to host memorable celebrations. Furthermore, the hotel offers several packages catered to different wedding styles, from outdoor beachside weddings to royal Thai weddings, LGBTQ+ weddings, and more.

Couples who book their weddings at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin will receive a complimentary stay at the stunning Barai Balcony Suite on the wedding day that has a value of 35,310 baht.

This offer is applicable to weddings booked by 10 March for weddings taking place by 31 December 2024.

Hyatt Regency Phuket

Hyatt Regency Phuket is a romantic location for a wedding because of several reasons – sprawling gardens, one of the largest oceanfront infinity pools on the island, the promise of a gentle sea breeze, stunning sunsets, and picturesque indoor and outdoor venues that can be tailored for any style of celebration.

Should you decide to host your nuptials at Hyatt Regency Phuket, you can enjoy a 15% discount on all wedding packages. One example is buying 2 hours and receiving 3 hours for a beverage package. Further benefits include:

15% discount on all 60-minute spa treatments on the a la carte menu (excluding nail treatments)

Two complimentary upgrades to Ocean View rooms for the newlyweds’ parents (with a minimum of 15 room bookings per night)

World of Hyatt Honeymoon points for the couple (earn up to 150,000 World of Hyatt bonus points for weddings worth approximately US$ 5,000)

One complimentary room (applicable when 20 rooms are booked per night)

This offer is applicable for weddings booked by 10 March for weddings taking place by 31 December 2024.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach

Newly opened Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is a modern and luxurious resort. Situated in the bustling seaside destination of Pattaya, the resort can provide an idyllic setting for all kinds of celebrations, from intimate beachfront weddings to glamorous banquets, elegant garden receptions, parties under the starlight, and more.

Couples who decide to host their special day at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach can indulge in a complimentary stay in the King Bed with Roof Garden room valued at 9,600++ baht, a complimentary set of non-alcoholic drinks from the minibar, and a complimentary romantic bed setup for the wedding night. Other benefits include:

90-minute Signature Equilibrium Therapy with Hot Oil and Thai Herbal Compress for the bride and groom

Free-flow of Thai herbal welcome drinks for a maximum of 50 guests during the event

One bottle of sparkling wine for the bride and groom after the ceremony

A five-tier wedding cake

A pair of wedding garlands

One bridal bouquet and floral corsages

Standard floral decorations and venue setup

Personalised blessings book

Personalised blessings box

Personalised welcome signage

Instrumental background music during the ceremony

A romantic sunset dinner for the bride and groom

Eligibility for World of Hyatt Points

This offer is applicable for weddings booked by 30 April for weddings taking place by 31 October 2023.

Beyond benefits provided by each hotel, Hyatt Thailand has collaborated with Gaysorn Village so you can avail additional benefits as part of the Gaysorn Diamond Membership, as well as several other partners in the business of luxury.

Couples can enjoy special wedding gifts from Bang & Olufsen, a brand that crafts iconic audio and home entertainment products that deliver the highest standards of sound and design.

They can also avail offers from Mediwelle, such as pre-wedding health, body, and beauty treatments that are holistic in nature. Finally, couples can also pamper themselves at Yamano Thailand, specialists in skin treatments, pre-wedding facials, and other beauty procedures to guarantee you look your best on your special day.

KTC and TTB credit card holders will also receive exclusive benefits encompassing complimentary guestroom accommodations and up to 22,000 baht cash back to add some extra magic to an already special time.

Explore more of the ‘Your Dream Wedding With Hyatt’ campaign’s tempting offers and inclusions, here.

Terms and conditions apply for all exclusive privileges and benefits of the campaign and from partners.