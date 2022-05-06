PrestigeRecap: Enjoying the Races at the InterContinental – B.Grimm Beach Polo 2022

Asia’s largest and only beach charity polo — the InterContinental – B.Grimm Beach Polo 2022 — makes its return along the beaches of Hua Hin, in front of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

April has been a pretty exciting month for this years’ social season, with easing travel restrictions, the Songkran holidays and, of course, the much-awaited return of Beach Polo. Jointly hosted by B.Grimm, Proud Real Estate Company Limited, and the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and Bluport Hua Hin, the event saw top teams from across the region, gathered for a bout of friendly competition over the illustrious HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha trophy.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony and grand parade, showcasing members of this years’ four participating teams: Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. After the days’ heated games, the games came to a thrilling close with final matches between the teams, resulting in a grand win for Thailand against Hong Kong, at 6:4.

All proceeds from this years’ InterContinental – B.Grimm Asian Beach Polo Championship 2022 were donated to support the Nabha Foundation, a royal initiative under HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

Of course, beach polo has always been as much a celebration of style and society as it is about sportsmanship. In true polo fashion, fabulously-dressed guests could be spotted enjoying the enticing array of food stalls, lucky draw games and, of course, the customary horseback fashion show. Prizes were awarded to the best-dressed at the affair, and the event ended with a dinner party by the sea.

Familiar society faces were seen enjoying the sunset and admiring the hotel’s newly minted CoCco Bar, all dressed to impress in bright, vibrant colours following the ‘Miami Vice’ theme. As a highlight, guests were treated to a special concert, ‘Broadway Under Hua Hin Sky’, performed by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

To find out more about the InterContinental-B.Grimm Asian Beach Polo, visit the Official Facebook Event Page.