PrestigeRecap: Inside the Exclusive ‘Lamborghini Night: Party Like A Glam Pop Star’

Lamborghini hosted a fabulous party ‚ Lamborghini Night — to celebrate 2022’s new beginnings, and express gratitude towards its long-standing clientele. Here’s our #PrestigeRecap of the affair.

January is always an exciting time for us at Prestige: cue New Year’s resolutions, upcoming trends to eye and share, and of course, the beginning of Bangkok’s very own social season. Marking the highly-anticipated start of this year’s events calendar, Lamborghini recently hosted an exclusive ‘Lamborghini Night’ in the Ballroom of the Park Hyatt Bangkok.

The event was led by Apichat Leenutaphong, Chief Executive Officer of Renazzo Motor Co., Ltd., the sole dealer and after-sales service provider for Lamborghini automobiles in Thailand, alongside the Lamborghini Club Thailand, helmed by Panumes Jongkolrattanaporn.

Members of the Lamborghini Club Thailand, fans of the bull, and Bangkok’s most distinguished glitterati were spotted mingling, admiring the brands’ latest models, and participating in a lucky draw. The night ended on a very special note, with an exclusive mini-concert by famous pop-rock band Nuvo.

We ran into several familiar faces at the affair, including Dr. Nopparat Rattanawaraha, Natee Masathienvong, Baupit Thurachon, and Akapat Phornprapha. Scroll through the gallery below to see more of who was there!

To find out more about Lamborghini, visit the Lamborghini Bangkok’s showroom and service center — one of the largest in the Asia Pacific region — on Vibhavadi Rangsit road. Or, call 0 2512 5111. lamborghini.com