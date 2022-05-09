Louise Taechaubol & Pasu Wachirapong Tie the Knot with an Utterly Beautiful Wedding Reception

In what has been this year’s most extravagant nuptials, our former cover star Louise Taechaubol and Pasu Wachirapong tied the knot with a beautiful wedding celebration.

When it comes to reporting on the ins-and-outs of Thailand’s exclusive social calendar, few things get us as excited as a high society wedding. Which is why when we heard that Louise Taechaubol — our former cover star, and current director and chairwoman of the executive board at Triton Holding Public Company Limited — was tying the knot with her sweetheart Pasu Wachirapong — renowned stock market investor and major shareholder of Global Consumer Public Company Limited — we almost jumped for joy.

The power couple held their wedding reception on May 6, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. Presided by Sadawut Taechaubol and Wichan Wachirapong, the exclusive affair saw a gathering of Bangkok’s most prominent society faces, from A-list celebrities, to business moguls, key opinion leaders, and well-recognised members of the glitterati. From what the bride wore, to who sang for the reception and which friends we ran into, here’s our #PrestigeRecap of the fabulous affair.

The Engagement Looks

The morning engagement ceremony began at 8:59am, taking place at The Conservatory of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. For the event, Louise sported a beautiful ivory dress, tastefully paired with Jimmy Choo heels. Sparkling, emerald-cut earrings added an extra touch of glamour to the sophisticated look. Complementing her look, Pasu was spotted wearing a clean-cut Tom Ford Tuxedo in white. The highlight, however, was most definitely the ring upon which the knot was tied — a stunning diamond ring from Graff.

The Bridal Dress

For the wedding reception, which started at 6 in the evening, Louise Taechaubol changed into a absolutely dreamy wedding dress by Zuhair Murad. Coming in crystal design, the dress was paired with earrings from Beauty Gems, as well as heels from Gina. Pasu continued his Tom Ford streak, switching out for a black tuxedo.

The Wedding Reception

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok transformed their ballroom into a chamber of roses, decorated with crystals to celebrate a union of everlasting love. As the high-profile guests mingled and congratulated the couple, they were also treated to a special concert by Jennifer Kim, followed by The Parkinsons. At the end of the wedding, guests returned home with a full set of Madam Louise — a natural glycerin soap — as a memento of the occasion.

The Guests

Weddings such as this one always hold a special place in our hearts, as not only do we get to be a part of a beautiful moment of love, but it’s also a great chance to reconnect with familiar faces, and friends of Prestige who we’ve come to know over the years. Spotted in the crowd were names including ML Auradis Snidvongs, Chontida Asavahame, Sikanya Saktidej Bhanubandh, Korn and Sririta Jensen Narongdej, Dr. Saran Wanglee, Akkarat Vanarat and more. Scroll through the gallery below to see more of who was there.