Where to Celebrate Loy Krathong in Thailand this Year

It’s an auspicious occasion to celebrate this November. This Loy Krathong Day, pray to the Goddess of Water and take part in the festivities at these feasts all around Thailand.

An age-old tradition, Loy Krathong Festival quite literally lights up the country with glistening floating krathongs that are believed to express appreciation to the Goddess of Water. As this year’s Loy Krathong Festival falls on 8 November, many riverside and beachfront venues are arranging eco-friendly, biodegradable krathong-making workshops, sumptuous feasts, and classical Thai performances. From Bangkok to Chiang Mai, read on for the biggest Loy Krathing events happening this November 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anantara Hua Hin Resort]

Loy Krathong Events Across Thailand this 2022

Dine at one of the most exquisite hotels in Bangkok at the Mandarin Oriental’s Riverside Terrace. The breezy venue will be featuring scrumptious line Thai, Asian, and Western specialties such as lamb chops, whole roasted pig, saffron risotto in parmesan wheel, northern-style curry with egg noodles, and more. Diners will also be invited to attend a Krathong Making and Pandan Leaf-Folding Workshop. The night ends with a mesmerising firework display above the Chao Phraya River.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

It’s a romantic night at Capella Bangkok, as the chic hotel is inviting guests for an Exceptional Stay Experience with a night in the Riverfront Premier room inclusive of a breakfast and Loy Krathong dinner at Phra Nakhon. The feast will be a fine share of fresh seafood prepared in Thai style. Over at Côte by Mauro Colagreco, you will find an eight-course Carte Blanche dinner with a touch of Thai tastes, just for the occasion.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 098 3888.

Adjacent to the river, the Riverfront Poolside of the Shangri-La Bangkok is the perfect spot to relax through the night with exclusive shows to enjoy. If you prefer to stay indoors, though, NEXT2 Cafe has an array of international seafood on the buffet line, while a table at the Lobby Lounge is inclusive of a bottle of Champagne and firework views. Salathip Thai restaurant is another great spot to celebrate the Thai festival with Thai set delicacies. Wherever you choose to dine, claim your complimentary eco-friendly krathong for good luck.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777.

Located on the banks of Chao Phraya River, the Anantara Riverside Bangkok has a series of riverside events for guests to choose from on this special night. While the Riverside Terrace features a classic Thai buffet, Trader Vic’s will serve an international four-course set menu. Prefer to be on the water? Depart on the Manohra Cruises and savour its five-course set menu with free-flow alcoholic drinks. Meanwhile, Longtail by the River, perched on the water’s edge, will be serving seafood delicacies whilst Dining by Design lets diners customise their meals in the pavilion above the river.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 476 0022.

Diners are offered two dining options at the Avani Riverside Bangkok on Loy Krathong night. For an indulgent dinner, visit Skyline for an international buffet, featuring seafood-on-ice, sashimi, burgers, and ice cream. Upstairs, fans shouldn’t miss the mini-concert from Thai singer Violette Wautier at SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok. Check out their delicious lobsters, Hokkaido scallops, and various hearty meat options on the four-course menu.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 431 9100.

This limited offer from RAKxa Wellness invites you to make the most of the Loy Krathong vacation by healing yourself and preserving the tradition. The One Night Full-Moon package entails a night in the Garden Villa with three wellness meals, one time functional fitness assessment service, a holistic treatment, hydrotherapy access, Krathong workshop, and wellness talk by Dr. Chernkwan Mookprom. The Loy Krathong Preserve Night will utilise only 100% biodegradable materials.

The One Night Full Moon offer is bookable until November 6, 2022 for stays between November 8-9, 2022. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

Loy Krathong, or Yi Peng, as it is known locally, is celebrated with a glistening view of the floating lanterns in the night sky of Chiang Mai. At Meliá Chiang Mai, the Mai Restaurant & Bar on the 21st floor of the hotel will serve Mediterranean-inspired northern Thai dishes customisable by diners. The four-course delicacies include an appetiser, soup, main course, and a Loy Krathong Treasure Basket of Thai desserts.

The dinner is available on November 8-9, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 05 209 0603.

Take your creativity out on your DIY Krathong at the Rabbit Lawn of the SO Sofitel Hua Hin. This is where guests can design their own eco-friendly krathong from scratch before releasing them into the vast SO Pool in the evening. You’ll also be invited to vote for the winner of the DIY krathong competition, featuring the creations of the resort’s staff.

For more information and reservations, contact 03 270 9555.

For an indulgent Loy Krathong celebration, the Anantara Hua Hin Resort will honour the Water Goddess along with a hot pot party served at Rim Nam Thai restaurant with complimentary krathongs for every couple. As the night falls, live-cooking Thai food stations and signature cocktails will be available by the lagoon pool, where the krathongs will be set adrift.

For more information and reservations, contact 03 252 0250.

The chic youngster’s favourite hotel in Hua Hin celebrates the traditional festival of lights in its pool, before taking it upstage to the pool lawn. Float your krathong and worries away and sip on several crafted cocktails under the full moon for a contemporary take on Loy Krathong in Hua Hin.

For more information and reservations, contact 03 253 5999.

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway on this night of lights, the Banyan Tree Krabi is hosting a beachfront Loy Krathong dinner at The Naga Kitchen. The spacious venue is a magnet for lovebirds, for the mellow ambience will invite them to sit back in the pompous sofas and enjoy the sunset views over a cocktail. Afterwards, savour the delicious Thai and BBQ buffet dinner.

For more information and reservations, contact 07 581 1888.