PrestigeRecap: Merz Aesthetics Launches an Exhibition to Celebrate the Beauty of Self

Titled ‘The Beauty of Self Xpression by German Toxin’, the art exhibition by Merz Aesthetics is designed to celebrate self-expression, individuality, and becoming the “better version of yourself.”

Considered a global leader in medical aesthetics, Merz Aesthetics Thailand is well-recognised within industry experts for importing and distributing high-quality medical aesthetic products — cue the ever-popular Ulthera and more.

This month, the company has recently unveiled a new campaign, titled ‘The Beauty of Self Xpression by German Toxin’, especially designed to help empower confidence in individuals, by celebrating the beauty of individuality.

The campaign took place from June 8 – 14, 2022, at the Ground floor of Samyan Mitrtown, and featured a special talk by Dr. Kuanjira Wongkietkachorn, the Dermatologist of Thera Clinic, on beauty trends of 2022, under a theme of ‘Natural, Fast and Safety’. The highlight of the campaign, however, was an art exhibition, curated by Artist and Founder of 27 June Studio, Pawimol Samsen. This presented the uniqueness of individuals through art installations that were created using artificial intelligence and multi-sensory techniques for a truly engaging experience, split over three zones.

As part of the event, Krisada Mongkoltarn, the Associate Marketing Director of Merz Aesthetics Thailand also announced the launch of premium German botulinum toxins, which use a unique Two-Zero-Zero concept to help individuals boost their confidence and achieve the most beautiful versions of themselves, while remaining impurity and resistance-free.

Coming together to celebrate uniqueness, beauty, and confidence, the event was warmly attended by renowned celebrities such as Jarospan “Jui” Svasti Na Ayudhya, Suppasit “Mew” Jongcheveevat, Praiya “Milky” Padungsuk and more.

To find out more about Merz Aesthetics, and the German botulinum toxin, visit merzclubthailand.com.