Inside Prestige Thailand’s Private Viewing of Dusit Residences at Dusit Central Park

Prestige and Dusit Residences joined hands to host an exclusive 4 hand epicurean adventure, followed by a private viewing of the newly-opened Dusit Residences at Dusit Central Park. Here’s our #PrestigeRecap of the affair.

Revered as one of Bangkok’s most emblematic landmarks, when the Dusit Thani Hotel closed its doors back in 2019, the city entered a momentary period of shock. Thankfully, the shock was short-lived — the hospitality group soon announced its plans to launch Dusit Central Park, marking a new era of collaboration between Dusit Thani Thai hospitality group and Central Pattana. Among the highlights of this new partnership, was the launch of two state-of-the-line residences — cue Dusit Parkside, and Dusit Residences.

Earlier this month, VIP guests of Prestige Thailand, and close friends of the brand got the exclusive chance to attend a private viewing of the highly-anticipated Dusit Residences, at its well-decorated sales gallery. Here’s our #PrestigeRecap of the affair

The Food: A 4 Hand Epicurean Adventure

Taking guests on a gastronomic journey through France and Italy, the event commenced with a curated culinary and wine pairing, combining flavours of the two iconic cultures. With a menu especially co-created by chefs Christian Martena of Clara, and Amerigo Sesti from J’aime, the 6-course gourmet adventure brought together innovative flavours, daring combinations, and a fun twist on traditional ingredients.

The Property: Inside Dusit Residences

Taking luxury urban living to whole new levels, Dusit Residences has been carefully designed to provide top-of-the-line bespoke services. Residents can enjoy access to a seamless marriage of heritage and innovation, unparalleled connectivity, and an enhanced quality of life — all provided from a highly-coveted address at the heart of Bangkok city.

The Guests: VIP Friends of Prestige

A private gathering of Prestige’s closest friends, the event was attended by prominent society faces, top-tier business moguls, and A-list VIPs. Included on the guest list were Paul and Aliza Inthaseni, Rarin Thongma, Pattamon Kerdlappol, Paniti Kobkulsuwan and more. Also at the event was La-ead Kovavisaruch, the Chief Investment Officer of Dusit International. Scroll through the gallery below to see more of who was there!

To find out more about the Dusit Residences at Dusit Central Park, visit dusitresidences.com.