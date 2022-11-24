Prestige Hosts an Invite-Only Experience at The House of Sirus Tanya

The intimate event took place on November 10 at the brand’s flagship boutique inside of Siam Paragon, and saw successful individuals from all walks of life in attendance. The event centered on providing guests with the opportunity to browse through the brand’s newest ‘High Jewellery Collection 2022,’ which was unveiled at the end of October.

Leading the afternoon was charismatic CEO and Founder, Sirus Tanyawattanakul, who showcased each intricate piece with the support of his knowledgeable team. Before guests arrived, the Prestige team had the opportunity to speak to Sirus about the vision behind the new collection.

During the conversation, Sirus said: “The collection is inspired by the beauty that surrounds us. I wanted to take the things we see every day and reimagine them into beautiful pieces of rare jewellery. For example, one of our key pieces is ‘The Scarf,’ which resembles a knotted neck scarf. It features over 1,000 baguette diamonds and has received a lot of attention since the launch, so much so that we will be exploring similar silhouettes in our future collections.”

He continued by explaining that beyond the unique vision for each piece, what really defines the collection is the quality of diamonds and precious gemstones that have been used. “We only use the best of the best when it comes to the diamonds and stones that make up the pieces in this collection.

“During the sourcing and selecting processes, every gem and jewel goes through a meticulous quality check carried out by me and our experts to ensure this. We have also honed our level of craftsmanship over our 10 years in the business. Every piece is put together by skilled technicians who prioritise attention to detail and finesse.”

After our conversation with Sirus, the first round of guests began arriving at the boutique. Upon their entrance they were treated to a glass of bubbly before being escorted to a private room to enjoy an afternoon tea set.

After refreshments, guests explored the boutique, trying on standout pieces such as the ‘Idol’s Eye,’ which features dazzling marquise-shaped diamonds that gently drape around the neck to create the illusion of two intertwined necklaces; and ‘The Ribbon,’ where baguette and round diamonds have been woven together to form a soft, braid-like pattern.

Other popular pieces were ‘Toi et Moi,’ a diamond-encrusted bangle accentuated by royal blue sapphires on both ends;‘The Palm,’ a leaf-shaped bangle made from baguette and round diamonds; and ‘The Cleo,’ another striking bangle crafted using baguette diamonds with a Colombian Cabochon emerald as its centre-piece.

Beyond the high jewellery collection, guests also had the opportunity to browse Sirus Tanya’s other collections: Sirus Chain, Sirus Promise, Evermore, Mosaica, and the Harmony collection, all of which feature timeless jewellery that can be worn day-to-day and for special occasions.

The layout of the House of Sirus Tanya gives all visitors the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with the brand’s creations, and the attentive staff are always on hand to answer questions. If you feel compelled to try something on, the boutique features plenty of mirrors and thoughtful lighting that will make you shine.

For more information about Sirus Tanya, visit www.sirustanya.com | Instagram: @sirustanya_official | LINE: @sirustanya