Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (October 25 – 31)

Thai actor Puri Hiranprueck is organising Glenfiddich’s Masterclass: ’Passion in Action.’ Commencing the second series of Glenfiddich’s Where Next Club in Thailand, this session allows audiences to learn about the actor’s newfound career path as an automative show host and collector. Attendees will also have the chance to interact with Puri during the masterclass.

To attend the masterclass, register here.