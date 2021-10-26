Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (October 25 – 31)
By Natasha Sethi
26 Oct 2021
From the Cultural District Bangkok art exhibition to a Halloween-themed hotel breakfast, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok. 

Attend the ‘Passion in Action’ Masterclass by Puri Hiranprueck

Thai actor Puri Hiranprueck is organising Glenfiddich’s Masterclass: ’Passion in Action.’ Commencing the second series of Glenfiddich’s Where Next Club in Thailand, this session allows audiences to learn about the actor’s newfound career path as an automative show host and collector. Attendees will also have the chance to interact with Puri during the masterclass. 

To attend the masterclass, register here. 
Visit the ‘Fresh Air’ Art Exhibition

Gallery-goers, make sure you head over to River City Bangkok for the ‘Fresh Air’ art exhibition. An exhibition showcasing the work of numerous talented artists from 13 galleries, this marks the second group exhibition by AIR (Artists in Residence). This exhibition sheds light on how a healthy atmosphere goes beyond air. 

For more information, visit River City Bangkok’s website. 
Check Out Cultural District Bangkok 2021’s ‘Civilizing Siam Through Collodion’ Exhibition

As part of Museum Siam’s Cultural District Bangkok 2021 event, the ‘Civilizing Siam Through Collodion’ exhibition by Thapphawut Parinyapariwat illustrates Bangkok’s iconic historical structures on glass plate negatives, paying homage to the mid-1800s method of documentation. 

Available until 31 October 2021. For more information, visit Cultural District Bangkok’s website. 
Indulge in a Spooky Breakfast at The Athenee Hotel

If you’re on the lookout for Halloween events, consider The Athenee Hotel’s Halloween-themed breakfast. The hotel’s all-day dining venue Rain Tree Café will be serving up several ghoulish delicacies with Halloween-appropriate names including: Egg in the Hell, Zombie Brain Scrambled Egg, Bloody Halloween Blueberry Crumble, and more. 

For more information, visit The Athenee Hotel’s Facebook. 
Attend a Cooking Class by Le Creuset

In collaboration with Chef Ian Pongtawat Chalermkittichai, French cookware brand Le Creuset is offering exclusive cooking classes pivoting on one particular ingredient: sourdough. If you’re one for culinary activities (or you just love bread), we believe this cooking class will pique your interest. 

For more information and reservations, call 02-035-7040 or LINE @Chefiankitchen. 

