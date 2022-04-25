Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (25 April-1 May 2022)

From meeting award-winning chefs and bartenders to an exquisite wine pairing dinner, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: The Bamboo Bar; featured image credit: Côte by Mauro Colagreco]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Experience ‘The Best Bar in India 2021’ Sidecar at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
- Meet Award-Winning Bartenders from Sydney and Milan at Vesper
- Meet Award-Winning Chef Mauro Colagreco at Capella Bangkok
- Indulge in a Five-Course Wine Pairing Dinner at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
- Indulge in a Traditional 27-Part Sadya Meal at HERE
In light of the upcoming ‘Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022,’ the Bamboo Bar located within the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will be hosting Sidecar, ‘The Best Bar in India 2021.’ For one night only, two masterminds of the award-winning bar, Head of Beverage Rohan Matmary and Head Bartender Lopsang Lama, will present their soon-to-launch menu titled ‘Dear Delhi.’ The bar invites guests to be amongst the first to sample this exceptional, exotic menu.
The Bamboo Bar is hosting Sidecar on 26 April 2022 from 6.00pm onwards. For more information, call 02 659 9000 or visit the website.
This April 2022, Vesper welcomes two of ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021’: Maybe Sammy and Camparino in Galleria. In light of the forthcoming ‘Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022’ award ceremony, the cocktail bar is hosting the two iconic bars on two separate dates. On 26 April 2022, Vesper hosts Maybe Sammy where guests can expect fashion, fun, and a fifties feel; on 29 April 2022, Vesper hosts Camparino in Galleria where guests can expect Italian charm.
Vesper is hosting Maybe Sammy on 26 April 2022 from 7.00pm-11.00pm and Camparino in Galleria on 29 April 2022, 6.00pm-11.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02 235 2777, or visit the website.
For four days only, Capella Bangkok’s Michelin-starred dining outlet Côte by Mauro Colagreco will be hosting its pioneer – the multi-award-winning Chef Mauro Colagreco. Diners are invited to experience a taste of the Mediterranean riviera on the banks of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. Chef Mauro Colgraceo, along with Chef de Cuisine Davide Garavaglia, draws on local ingredients and places prime produce at the centre of the culinary creations, resulting in a nine-course Carte Blanche tasting menu.
‘Carte Blanche’ takes place on 28 April 2022-1 May 2022 at Côte, Capella Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02 098 3818, email [email protected], or visit the website.
Celebrating the stellar rise of female sommeliers in the Land of Smiles, Madison Steakhouse located within the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel invites wine connoisseurs to indulge in a five-course wine pairing dinner with five female sommeliers. ‘An Ode to Passion’ spotlights five wine professionals from some of Bangkok’s leading fine dining establishments: Sudarat Jankaew, Prakaydaow Phoohuatalat, Chanidapha Rakpirom, Atchara Wongthai Palleros, and Nutawan Jumpanak.
‘An Ode to Passion’ takes place on 29 April 2022 from 6.30pm-9.00pm at Madison Steakhouse, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. For more information and reservations, call 02 126 8866, email [email protected], or visit the website.
From Kerala to Bangkok, Chef Marina Balakrishnan is in town to cook a Sadya Meal. For those first hearing of this term, Sadya is a traditional multi-course vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf. Ergo, expect a nourishing feast featuring pure and pristine Keralite flavours. The two-hour brunch will be accompanied by drinks and live tunes.
‘Sadya Brunch’ takes place on 30 April 2022-1 May 2022 from 11.00am onwards at HERE. For more information and reservations, visit the website.