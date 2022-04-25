Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (25 April-1 May 2022)

In light of the upcoming ‘Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022,’ the Bamboo Bar located within the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will be hosting Sidecar, ‘The Best Bar in India 2021.’ For one night only, two masterminds of the award-winning bar, Head of Beverage Rohan Matmary and Head Bartender Lopsang Lama, will present their soon-to-launch menu titled ‘Dear Delhi.’ The bar invites guests to be amongst the first to sample this exceptional, exotic menu.

The Bamboo Bar is hosting Sidecar on 26 April 2022 from 6.00pm onwards. For more information, call 02 659 9000 or visit the website.