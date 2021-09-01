From antique auctions and virtual boutiques, to fitness sessions and art exhibitions – here is a list of the virtual and live events you can partake in this week.
Premier antiques and art auction house River City Bangkok Auctions (RCB Auctions) ensure that you can still feel the exhilaration of an auction and add valued artefacts to your collection from the comfort of your own home.
For decades now, RCB Auctions has put some of the finest Southeast Asian antiquities under the hammer, and this season is putting up a series of decorative items up for a timed auction. Highlights from this auction include a Benjarong spoon painted with a Theppanom image, Benjarong teacups dating back to the 19th century, and an assemblage of porcelain items replenished with historical fact. The online event runs from this week until Sunday 12 September.
To take part in the auction, click here.
Whilst malls are re-opening this week, if you’re still not ready to brave the outdoors yet, how about visiting a virtual boutique instead? Grand Seiko has launched its first virtual boutique this month, allowing visitors to check out the new and previous collections through innovative features on their website. These are presented through videos, 360-degree viewing, and interactive 3D features. Better yet, it’s open to visit 24 hours a day.
Visit the Grand Seiko virtual boutique here.
Calling upon all golfers out there, this is a must for you. This virtual golf event by Fitness First and Celebrity Fitness is aimed to teach golf to anyone that has a particular interest in this sport. From the basics for first-timers to enhancing existing golf skills, the virtual studio ‘Golfit’ is run by Nicole Cavara, a certified professional golf specialist, and is a fun way to try golf at home. Golf not your thing? They’re frequently adding an array of other fitness classes to the virtual studio, too.
To participate, visit Celebrity Fitness or Fitness First Thailand.
For creatives and art lovers, check out ‘Blossom’, an art exhibition by Thai philosophical writer and painter Taweesak Ujugatanond this week. The artist’s work is principally based on his personal interest in spiritual studies and philosophy, and for his current exhibition takes on a floral theme. From today until 30 September, head to art gallery 333 Anywhere in Charoenkrung for a refreshing dose of inspiration.
Find out more on the event page.
Hosted by IrisReading, this online event assists individuals with sharpening their focus and limiting distractions. It is said to be ideal for students, professionals, and lifelong learners. The live broadcast will pivot on teaching participants: how to be more productive through increased focus, how to trick yourself into paying more attention to tasks at hand, and discuss applications and online tools that improve concentration. Join the free online event on Thursday, 2 September and train your mind.
To join, visit the event page.