Premier antiques and art auction house River City Bangkok Auctions (RCB Auctions) ensure that you can still feel the exhilaration of an auction and add valued artefacts to your collection from the comfort of your own home.

For decades now, RCB Auctions has put some of the finest Southeast Asian antiquities under the hammer, and this season is putting up a series of decorative items up for a timed auction. Highlights from this auction include a Benjarong spoon painted with a Theppanom image, Benjarong teacups dating back to the 19th century, and an assemblage of porcelain items replenished with historical fact. The online event runs from this week until Sunday 12 September.

To take part in the auction, click here.